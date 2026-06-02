Anti-LGBT bill: Post-passage scrutiny not delay tactic – Dafeamekpor defends Mahama

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has defended President John Mahama’s recent comments on the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The South Dayi MP insists that the President’s reference to further scrutiny of the legislation should not be interpreted as a delay tactic.

His comments follow President Mahama’s remarks during an engagement at Chatham House in London, where he indicated that once the bill reaches his desk, constitutional and administrative processes would still have to be followed before it could become law.

The President’s comments triggered criticism from some supporters of the bill, who questioned whether he remained committed to signing it.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Mr Dafeamekpor said the concerns were misplaced and stemmed from a misunderstanding of parliamentary procedure.

“The President’s reference to the fact that Parliament will still clean up the bill before it gets to him is in order,” he said.

According to him, after a bill is passed at the third reading stage, Parliament undertakes what is known as post-passage scrutiny and drafting to ensure all approved amendments are properly incorporated into the final document.

“What the President said is also part of our Standing Orders now, that where a bill is passed after consideration, read the third time and passed, we do what we call a post-passage scrutiny and drafting,” he explained.

He likened the process to arranging bricks after construction work.

“All the amendments… must now be arranged to ensure that when we said section three amendment delete and insert, they are properly arranged. It’s like masonry. You have to arrange them because now it’s bricks and scattered. Once approved, you must use mortar and put them together.”

Mr Dafeamekpor also dismissed claims that the President’s comments reflected hesitation or reluctance to assent to the bill.

“I have engaged the President privately on the matter. I have engaged him in a group. We have engaged him as a parliamentary leadership. We have engaged him as a caucus. We have engaged him as a party. He’s committed,” he said.

“Remember, he was our flagbearer before he became President. It was part of our campaign promise. He will sign it, and I’m telling you, the President won’t shy away from it.”

He added that President Mahama had previously assured religious leaders of his commitment to the legislation.

“He had made a promise to the clergy that it will be signed. He’s not walking away from that.”

The Majority Chief Whip further argued that constitutional procedures available to the President, including consultations with the Attorney General or the Council of State, should not be viewed as obstacles.

“Those are things that he will do administratively when the bill gets to him,” he said.

Mr Dafeamekpor also brushed aside concerns raised by the Minority over quorum issues during the bill’s passage, describing them as “empty storms” and “a journey to nowhere.”

He disclosed that the post-passage scrutiny process is expected to be completed soon.

“It’s quite a skeletal bill. It’s not as huge as the Legal Education Bill. So the post-passage scrutiny may be completed in a week or two.”

“I expect that it will be remitted to the President’s office in a matter of a week or two. When that is done, he will sign it.”

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