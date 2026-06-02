Anti-LGBTQ+ bill could reach Mahama’s desk in 2 weeks – Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has said the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill could be submitted to President John Mahama for assent within the next one to two weeks.

He insists the President remains committed to signing it into law.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, the South Dayi MP sought to allay concerns raised after President Mahama's recent remarks during an interview at Chatham House in London.

The President, when asked about the bill, did not explicitly state whether he would sign it, but explained that Parliament still had work to do on the legislation before it could be presented to him.

He also noted that constitutional and administrative processes would have to be followed once the bill reached his office.

His comments triggered debate, with critics questioning whether the President remained committed to a key campaign pledge.

But Dafeamekpor said those concerns were misplaced.

According to him, Parliament is currently undertaking what he described as a routine post-passage scrutiny process.

“What the president said is also part of our standing orders now, that where a bill is passed after consideration, read the third time and passed, we do what we call a post passage scrutiny and drafting,” he explained.

He said that all amendments adopted during the bill's consideration must be properly arranged and consolidated before the final document is transmitted to the Presidency.

“You have to arrange them, because now it's bricks and scattered. Once approved, you must use mortar and put them together and arrange them in that order,” he said.

Dafeamekpor argued that the President's reference to Parliament's remaining work was entirely consistent with parliamentary procedure.

“The President’s reference to the fact that Parliament will still clean up the bill before it gets to him is in order,” he stated.

When asked whether President Mahama had given him confidence that he would eventually sign the bill, the Majority Chief Whip was emphatic.

“Look, I have engaged the president privately on the matter. I have engaged him in a group. We have engaged him as a parliamentary leadership. We have engaged him as a caucus. We have engaged him as a party. He's committed.”

He stressed that support for the legislation formed part of the National Democratic Congress campaign platform before the 2024 election.

“Remember, he was our flagbearer before he became president. It was part of our campaign promise. He will sign it, and I'm telling you, the president won’t shy away from it.”

Dafeamekpor also pointed to commitments the President had made to religious leaders.

“He had made a promise to the clergy that it will be signed. He's not walking away from that,” he said.

Addressing questions about why the President did not expressly state he would sign the bill during the Chatham House interview, Dafeamekpor argued that such a declaration was unnecessary.

“That it's a matter of course. It doesn't need to say so expressly,” he said.

Providing a timeline, he indicated that Parliament's work on the legislation was nearing completion.

“It's quite a skeletal bill. It's not as huge as the Legal Education Bill. So, the post passage scrutiny may be completed in a week or two.”

“I expect that it will be remitted to the President's office in a matter of a week or two. When that is done, he will sign it,” Dafeamekpor added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.