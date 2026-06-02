Photos: President Mahama speaks at Chatham House on Ghana’s strategic priorities

President John Dramani Mahama has called for reforms to global governance institutions to reflect current geopolitical realities and ensure greater equity in international decision-making.

Speaking at Chatham House in London on the theme, “Navigating a Changing Global Order: Ghana’s Strategic Priorities,” on Monday, June 1, the President reaffirmed Ghana’s support for reforms to the United Nations system, including permanent representation for Africa on the UN Security Council.

He also highlighted the importance of African integration amid shifting global economic and political dynamics and outlined the Accra Reset Initiative, which seeks to promote international partnerships based on mutual respect, equity, and shared responsibility.

“The future of the multilateral system itself cannot be built on dependency; it must be built on dignity,” President Mahama said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.