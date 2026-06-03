Benjamin Offei honoured as CEO of the Year in Agrochemical Sector at Ghana CEO Excellence Awards 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Agromonti Company Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Offei, has been named CEO of the Year in the Agrochemical Sector at the prestigious Ghana CEO Excellence Awards 2026.
The event was held as part of the 10th Ghana CEO Summit & Expo at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.
The award recognizes Mr. Offei’s exceptional leadership, strategic vision, innovation, ethical stewardship, and significant contributions to Ghana’s socio-economic development.
The honour is reserved for distinguished business leaders who have demonstrated transformative leadership, measurable organisational impact, and excellence in advancing both industry growth and national development.
Under Mr Offei’s leadership, Agromonti Company Ltd has grown into a trusted provider of high-quality crop protection products, agricultural inputs, and technical advisory services, supporting farmers across Ghana in improving productivity, enhancing food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
The company remains committed to delivering innovative agricultural solutions that contribute to the modernisation and growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.
This recognition reflects not only the achievements of Mr Offei but also the dedication and hard work of the entire Agromonti team, whose collective efforts continue to drive excellence, innovation, and value creation within the agrochemical industry.
Agromonti Company Ltd extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and remains committed to advancing agriculture and contributing to Ghana’s economic transformation.
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