Africa

UK backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as ‘most credible path to peace’ in Sahara

Source: The North African Post  
  24 April 2026 10:04pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan as the most credible and pragmatic basis for resolving the long-standing dispute over the Sahara.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterated the position on Thursday after talks in London with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

She said Britain continues to view the Moroccan proposal as “the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for peace in the Sahara.”

The position follows the latest Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue held in Rabat on June 1, 2025, where both countries underscored the need for renewed momentum in the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

The UK also indicated it will sustain efforts at bilateral, regional, and international levels to support a resolution of the dispute.

Cooper further praised the strong ties between the two countries, describing the partnership as valuable to both nations. She highlighted growing opportunities for cooperation, particularly those linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group