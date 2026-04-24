UK backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as ‘most credible path to peace’ in Sahara

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s autonomy plan as the most credible and pragmatic basis for resolving the long-standing dispute over the Sahara.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reiterated the position on Thursday after talks in London with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

She said Britain continues to view the Moroccan proposal as “the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for peace in the Sahara.”

The position follows the latest Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue held in Rabat on June 1, 2025, where both countries underscored the need for renewed momentum in the political process under the auspices of the United Nations.

The UK also indicated it will sustain efforts at bilateral, regional, and international levels to support a resolution of the dispute.

Cooper further praised the strong ties between the two countries, describing the partnership as valuable to both nations. She highlighted growing opportunities for cooperation, particularly those linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

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