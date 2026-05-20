Concerned Drivers Association threaten 20% fare increment over VIP price hikes

Audio By Carbonatix
Regional Chairmen of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG), together with other transport unions nationwide, have condemned what they describe as the unilateral hiking of transport fares by some VIP bus operators — done without consultation with industry stakeholders.
The group has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Minister for Transport, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) leadership, and the National Chairman of C-DAG, demanding immediate intervention to stop the unapproved fare increases.
In a statement dated May 19, 2026, and signed by several regional chairmen, the association argued that “It is unfair for one section of the transport sector to increase fares at will while commercial drivers operating within the cities and districts continue to bear the rising cost of fuel, spare parts, taxes, and vehicle maintenance without any corresponding adjustments.
“The silence of the authorities on this matter is creating tension and confusion within the transport industry and among commuters across the country.”
The unions have made clear that if no concrete action is taken by Monday to address the disparity and restore fairness in the sector, drivers across all affiliated unions will implement a 20% increase in transport fares nationwide.
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