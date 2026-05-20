Why Andre Dede Ayew deserves a place in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup squad

In every generation of Ghana football, there are players who come and go, but there are a few whose names become part of the country’s football history forever. Andre Dede Ayew is undoubtedly one of those players. His contribution to Ghana football over the years has been massive, and he deserves recognition for his commitment, leadership, and dedication to the national team.

Dede Ayew’s journey with Ghana started from the youth level. He captained the Black Satellites team that made history in 2009 by becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup on African soil. That achievement remains one of the proudest moments in Ghana football history, and Dede Ayew played a key role through his leadership and determination.

Over the years, Andre Dede Ayew has continued to serve Ghana wholeheartedly. He has represented the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup on several occasions, always showing passion and commitment whenever he wears the Ghana jersey. His leadership qualities, fighting spirit, and experience have made him one of the most respected figures in the Black Stars setup.

Football is not only about young players. Experience also matters, especially at major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. Dede Ayew brings leadership, confidence, and motivation to the team. Even during difficult moments, he remains one of the few players who never stop fighting for the country.

The truth is that none of the current players in the Black Stars setup has more experience than Dede Ayew when it comes to international football and representing Ghana on the biggest stage. His presence alone can inspire younger players and help maintain unity and discipline within the team.

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Andre Dede Ayew deserves to be part of the squad not only because of his experience but because of what he has sacrificed for Ghana football over the years. Countries around the world continue to honour players who have served their nations faithfully. Brazil recently showed similar support and appreciation to Neymar because of his contribution to Brazilian football.

Ghana must also appreciate Andre Dede Ayew while he is still active. Players who dedicate their lives to serving the nation deserve respect and recognition. Including him in the 2026 World Cup squad would not only strengthen the team but would also be a sign of appreciation for his years of dedication to Mother Ghana.

I am therefore calling on His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Mr Kurt E.S. Okraku, Minister for Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Adams, and Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz to ensure that Andre Dede Ayew is considered for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Ghanaians want to see one of the country’s greatest football servants receive the honour and respect he truly deserves.

Everyone deserves appreciation after years of loyal service, and this could be one meaningful way for Mother Ghana to honour Andre Dede Ayew before he finally hangs his boots. Although he is still active and not ready to retire anytime soon, recognising his contribution while he continues to play would send a strong message about loyalty, patriotism, and respect for national heroes.

Andre Dede Ayew has done a lot for Ghana football. From captaining the Black Satellites to a historic U-20 World Cup triumph to becoming one of Ghana’s most experienced and influential players, he has consistently shown love and commitment to the nation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup should not only focus on building for the future but also appreciating those who have sacrificed for Ghana football over the years. Andre Dede Ayew deserves to be part of that journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.