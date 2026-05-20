Producer inflation rises to 2.7% in April 2026

The Year-on-Year (YoY) producer price inflation for all goods and services rose to 2.7% in April 2026, from 1.6% in March 2026.

This was 1.1 percentage points higher than the March 2026 producer inflation rate and 15.9 percentage points lower than the April 2025 producer inflation rate.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the producer prices for goods and services increased by 0.4% in April 2026 compared to March 2026.

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service, Mining and Quarrying, the largest sector, with a weight of 43.7%, recorded a 1.7 percentage point increase in producer inflation. It rose from 3.9% in March 2026 to 5.6% in April 2026.

The Manufacturing sector, which makes up 35.0% of the PPI weights, also increased from -2.2% in March 2026 to -0.6% April 2026, gaining 1.6 percentage points.

The Producer inflation in the transport and storage sub-sector increased slightly, from -9.8% in March 2026 to -7.1% in April 2026.

For households/consumers, theGSS advised that there should be a focus on essential needs, a cut non-essential spending, the strengthening of household budgeting, and consistent savings where possible.

With regard to businesses, the report said with Y-o-Y manufacturing inflation still negative in April 2026 (-0.6%) but improving from March 2026 (-2.2%), firms should secure medium-term supply contracts before input prices increase.

It urged firms to monitor costs, adjust prices gradually, and improve efficiency.

For the government, it called for the strengthening of inflation monitoring and implement targeted measures to improve production efficiency and stabilise input costs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.