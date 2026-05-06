National

Ghana’s planning system over-relies on utilities chasing development — Ofosu-Dorte

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  6 May 2026 6:46pm
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Dr David Ofosu-Dorte, Senior Partner at AB & David Law Africa, says Ghana’s urban development model is flawed because infrastructure delivery often follows settlement patterns rather than guiding them.

Speaking at the JoyNews and Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 6, held under the theme “Centres of Prosperity @ the Centre of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth,” he said this has resulted in poorly serviced communities and growing infrastructure deficits.

“Utilities like water and electricity, rather than chase development and not the other way around,” he said.

According to him, the absence of properly serviced land before construction has created inefficiencies in housing and urban growth.

He added that planning frameworks, such as national and district spatial plans, exist but are poorly implemented.

Ofosu-Dorte warned that failure to align infrastructure with planning continues to deepen urban challenges.

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