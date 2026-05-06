Rising urbanisation driving housing shortages and homelessness — Ofosu-Dorte

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr David Ofosu-Dorte, Senior Partner at AB & David Law Africa, says rapid urbanisation across Africa is creating growing pressure on housing, leading to rising homelessness and affordability challenges in major cities.
Speaking at the JoyNews Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on urban development, he noted that the expansion of cities like Accra has changed settlement patterns significantly over the years.
“Increasing city populations tend to change development patterns, and you will find more high-rise structures and apartment living,” he said.
He explained that decades ago, land was more widely available for low-density housing, but increasing population density has made housing more expensive and less accessible.
“The housing, which is a necessity for human beings, tends to become less and less affordable for those who live in the city,” he noted.
He warned that homelessness is becoming a feature of urban life, adding that Ghanaian cities are not exempt from this challenge.
According to him, governments must prioritise affordable housing policies and rethink urban planning to address the growing demand.
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