African Forest Forum, AGRA and Ethiopian Forest Development push for deforestation-free trade and green jobs

African policymakers, environmental experts and youth groups have called for urgent action to build deforestation-free value chains in Ethiopia as countries across the continent face increasing pressure to balance economic growth with environmental protection and emerging global trade rules.

The call came during a national policy dialogue organised by the African Forest Forum (AFF), in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Ethiopian Forest Development (EFD), aimed at helping Ethiopia strengthen sustainable trade systems, promote green jobs and improve compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The dialogue forms part of a multi-country initiative being implemented in Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana under a project titled: “Scaling Youth-Led Climate Innovations for a Greener Africa: Enhancing Compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) through Sustainable Land Management and Landscape Restoration.”

Organizers said the initiative seeks to help African countries strengthen sustainable trade systems while creating economic opportunities for young people.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Secretary of AFF, Prof Labode Popoola, described sustainable forest trade as a major opportunity for Africa’s economic transformation.

“Sustainable trade in forest products can serve as a strong connector among nations and a driver of economic growth in Africa,” he said.

He added that the African Continental Free Trade Area and the European Union Deforestation Regulation could create new opportunities for intra-African trade and improve the continent’s competitiveness in global markets.

Representing AGRA’s Climate Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience (CASAR) programme, Dr Maru Bekele said the transition to deforestation-free supply chains should go beyond meeting international regulations.

“This is not simply about compliance. It is about strengthening systems,” he said.

Bekele stressed the need to place young people and forest-dependent communities at the centre of green transition efforts, adding that access to finance, skills and markets could help drive innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The Director General of Ethiopian Forest Development, Ato Kebede Yimam, said the dialogue comes at a crucial time as countries confront climate change and environmental degradation.

“This dialogue comes at a critical turning point as we face an unprecedented global climate crisis and environmental degradation,” he said.

Ato highlighted Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as an important foundation for linking forest restoration with economic development. He said forests must play a central role in building a resilient and low-carbon economy.

AFF Project Manager Dr Tefera Belay said the discussions are expected to contribute to the development of a national roadmap to help Ethiopia comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation through sustainable and traceable supply chains.

Participants explored issues including sustainable forestry, landscape restoration, coffee value chains, renewable energy integration, youth entrepreneurship and responsible land management practices.

The dialogue created a draft policy recommendations aimed at strengthening deforestation-free value chains and improving collaboration among governments, communities, businesses and development partners.

Participants also renewed commitments to support youth, women and local innovators as key drivers of sustainable green economies.

Organizers described the meeting as an important step toward building transparent, inclusive and environmentally sustainable value chains capable of protecting forests while creating jobs and economic opportunities.

They said aligning national policies with international sustainability standards could help Ethiopia compete more effectively in emerging green markets while promoting resilient and environmentally responsible development.

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