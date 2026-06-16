Future NPP government could reopen discontinued criminal cases – Tuah-Yeboah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has indicated that a future New Patriotic Party (NPP) government could revisit and reopen criminal cases that were discontinued under the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.
Speaking on JoyNews' The Pulse, Mr Tuah-Yeboah said a change in government could warrant a review of decisions taken by the current Attorney-General, particularly in cases where prosecutions were halted despite the existence of evidence that could support criminal proceedings.
His comments come amid ongoing debate over the decision by the Attorney-General in 2025 to discontinue a number of high-profile criminal cases involving leading members and associates of the NDC.
"All outstanding cases that Ghanaians have actually been following all this while and the AG has decided not to pursue, a change in government will call for a review of those cases again, and if there is merit for it to be resurrected, why not?" he said.
Among the cases that were dropped are Republic v. Cassiel Ato Forson & Another, Republic v. Ofosu Ampofo & Another and Republic v. Collins Dauda & Others.
READ ALSO: Full Text: Read Attorney-General’s justification for discontinuing high-profile cases
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