Your retention problem isn’t about pay – It’s about progress

Hilda Nimo-Tieku

"How do we keep our best people?"

It is the question I hear most often from executives and HR leaders alike, and it is one I sit with regularly in my own work, building teams. Organisations invest heavily in salary reviews, beneﬁts packages and engagement initiatives, yet turnover remains a stubborn concern in Ghana as much as anywhere else.

The common assumption is that employees leave because they can earn more elsewhere. Compensation certainly matters, particularly in a market where the cost of living weighs heavily on household decisions. But in my experience, pay is rarely the full story. More often, talented employees walk away because they no longer see a future for themselves where they are.

In other words, employees do not simply leave companies. They leave stagnation.

What I See In The Hiring Room

As someone actively recruiting in the Ghanaian market, I have a front-row seat to why people move. When I ask strong candidates why they are leaving their current roles, a pattern emerges. Very few open with a salary. They talk

about feeling invisible. They describe roles that stopped stretching them two years ago. They mention managers who never once asked where they wanted their careers to go.

These are not underperformers looking for an escape. They are often the most capable people in their organisations, the ones who self-initiate, who take on work beyond their job descriptions, who want to grow faster than their environment allows. They are precisely the people every employer says they want to keep, yet the ﬁrst to leave when growth stalls.

This shift is particularly evident among younger professionals, but it extends across generations. Employees increasingly want to understand how their current role connects to their future aspirations. They want visibility into growth opportunities and conﬁdence that their organisation is invested in their development.

When that path becomes unclear, engagement begins to decline.

Resignation Is The Last Step, Not The First

Employee exits rarely happen overnight. In many cases, resignation is the ﬁnal stage of a much longer process of disengagement.

An employee who feels stuck may gradually become less enthusiastic about their work. Initiative drops. Productivity declines. Motivation fades. Eventually, they begin exploring opportunities elsewhere, not necessarily because another employer is offering signiﬁcantly more money, but because it offers progress.

The cost of this stagnation extends beyond turnover statistics. Organisations lose institutional knowledge, team momentum, customer relationships, and the investment made in developing that employee. Replacing talent is expensive, but losing engaged talent is even more costly.

What Employees Really Want

While every employee's motivations are unique, several themes consistently emerge when discussing retention.

Employees want:

Clear career pathways and growth opportunities.

Regular feedback and meaningful coaching.

Access to learning and development.

Exposure to new challenges and responsibilities.

Leaders who actively support their professional growth.

A sense that their contributions matter.

These expectations are not unrealistic. In fact, they represent the foundation of a healthy and future-ready workplace.

Retention Is a Leadership Responsibility

One of the biggest misconceptions about retention is that it belongs solely to the HR department. Policies and programmes matter, but employees do not experience an organisation through its policies. They experience it through their managers.

Retention is fundamentally a leadership issue.

A leader who invests in regular career conversations will build more loyalty than any beneﬁts package can buy. And this does not require elaborate systems. It requires three things that most managers can start doing immediately.

First, separate growth conversations from performance reviews. A performance review asks, "How did you do?" A growth conversation asks, "Where are you going, and how can I help you get there?" One dedicated thirty-minute conversation per quarter changes how an employee sees their future.

Second, ask the questions most managers never ask. What part of your work energises you most? What skill do you want to build this year? What would make you proud to still be here in two years? Leaders are often surprised by the answers, and employees are often surprised to be asked at all.

Third, make growth visible without waiting for promotions. Vertical moves will always be limited, but growth is not. Stretch assignments, cross-functional projects, mentorship, exposure to senior leadership, ownership of a new initiative, these cost little and signal much. In many Ghanaian organisations,

where structures can be ﬂat and promotion cycles slow, this is the single most underused retention tool available.

The question for managers is not "How do we stop our people from leaving?" It is "How do we help our people keep growing?" Answer the second question well, and the ﬁrst largely takes care of itself..

The Expectation Has Shifted, And It Is Not Going Back

Today's workforce in Ghana and across the continent is redeﬁning what a good job looks like. While fair compensation and job security remain important, they are no longer enough on their own to attract and retain top talent.

Employees, particularly younger professionals who make up a signiﬁcant share of our labour market, want more than a paycheck. They want opportunities to learn, develop new skills, and see a clear path for career progression. They want to know that the work they do today is preparing them for where they hope to be tomorrow.

This is not a matter of entitlement; it is a reﬂection of a changing workforce and a rapidly evolving world of work. Organisations that recognise this shift and invest intentionally in employee growth will be better positioned to attract, engage, and retain talent.

In an increasingly competitive talent market, the strongest retention strategy is not simply higher pay; it is creating an environment where people can see a future for themselves.

Because people rarely leave where they are growing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.