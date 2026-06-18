Berekum West MP backs planned ban on polystyrene, urges EPA to resist industry pressure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum West, Dickson Kyere-Duah, has backed the planned ban on polystyrene products, urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) not to succumb to pressure from manufacturers and other stakeholders.
He argues that while the move may have short-term economic implications, sustainable alternatives can create jobs and protect the environment.
Speaking at EPA Head office on AM Show on June 18, Mr Kyere-Duah said discussions on environmental policies in Ghana often focus heavily on economic concerns while overlooking the long-term impact on the environment.
“In this country, when we engage in critical discussions, we tend to focus on the economic side at the expense of the environment.
But we should be mindful that without the environment, nothing else can function,” he said.
He acknowledged that the phase-out of polystyrene products could affect some businesses but stressed that viable alternatives exist and could generate new employment opportunities.
“Economically, there may be some challenges, but there are alternative and sustainable pathways that can also create jobs.
If we are phasing out polystyrene, manufacturers should begin looking at sustainable alternatives because this move is long overdue,” he stated.
Mr Kyere-Duah also questioned the fairness of allowing polluters to continue operating without bearing the environmental costs of their activities.
“Where lies the justice if people who are polluting are not paying for the damage they cause?” he asked.
He urged the EPA to widen stakeholder engagement and intensify public education on the policy but insisted the regulator should not abandon the planned ban.
“What the EPA should do is broaden stakeholder consultations and enhance public education, but it should definitely not chicken out of this,” he said.
Mr Kyere-Duah further opposed calls for an extension of the implementation timeline, noting that authorities have enough time to sensitise the public before the policy takes effect.
“I don’t think we need an extension because we have six months to undertake extensive public education. By January 1, everyone should be ready to comply,” he added.
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