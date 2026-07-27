Gold Fields defends Tarkwa mine record amid lease renewal debate

Gold Fields Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible mining, community partnership and long-term investment in Ghana as discussions over the renewal of the company's Tarkwa mining leases continue.

The company, in a statement issued on July 27, said recent media reports suggesting opposition from the Apinto Divisional Council to the renewal of its mining leases did not reflect its longstanding relationship with traditional authorities and host communities or the significant economic and social investments it has made over the past three decades.

Gold Fields said it had consistently engaged the Apinto Divisional Council and other stakeholders through established consultative platforms, including the Tarkwa Mine Community Consultative Committee and regular community forums, where issues relating to mining operations, environmental management, rehabilitation and lease renewal have been openly discussed.

Economic contribution

Highlighting its contribution to the national economy, the company said approximately 74 cents of every dollar of value generated by the Tarkwa Mine remains in Ghana through taxes, royalties, dividends to government, employee remuneration, local procurement and community investment.

According to the statement, Gold Fields paid about GH¢5.8 billion in corporate taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments to the Government of Ghana in 2025.

It also spent approximately GH¢8.8 billion on procurement from local businesses nationwide, including GH¢6.5 billion with suppliers from host communities.

The company said the figures underscore its role as one of Ghana's major contributors to economic growth, employment and local enterprise development.

Community investment

Gold Fields said community development remained central to its operations through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, which has invested more than US$110 million in host communities.

The investments span education, healthcare, agriculture, water and sanitation, enterprise development, environmental conservation and critical infrastructure.

Among the projects undertaken are the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang first-class asphalt road, the Tarkwa and Abosso Sports Stadium, the construction of more than 52 schools, scholarship schemes for hundreds of students, the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence SmartLab, healthcare facilities and water projects.

The company added that about 70 per cent of employees at the Tarkwa Mine come from host communities, while 99 per cent of its workforce is Ghanaian.

Environmental stewardship

Gold Fields also defended its environmental record, stating that it had invested about US$46 million in progressive land rehabilitation since 2016.

The company said rehabilitation activities, carried out alongside mining operations, include reforestation, biodiversity restoration and the conversion of reclaimed land for agricultural use.

It said more than 818,000 trees had been planted since 1998, while over 33,000 seedlings are currently being nurtured in its nursery.

Gold Fields further noted that the Tarkwa Mine has maintained ISO 14001 Environmental Management certification for 23 years and International Cyanide Management Code certification for 18 years, demonstrating compliance with international environmental standards and Ghana's regulatory requirements.

Lease renewal

The company disclosed that it submitted its application to renew the Tarkwa mining leases in November 2025, followed by a detailed lease renewal proposal to the government in July 2026.

It said the proposal was developed after extensive consultations with stakeholders and seeks to expand local participation, strengthen community benefits, increase procurement from Ghanaian businesses, promote skills development and enhance long-term socio-economic value creation.

Gold Fields said it remained engaged with the relevant state institutions and was awaiting official feedback on the application.

Future investment

The company maintained that it is well positioned to lead the next phase of Tarkwa Mine's development because of its financial strength, technical expertise and operational experience.

It said continued operatorship would facilitate substantial long-term capital investment, support mine-life extension, safeguard jobs, strengthen local businesses and sustain government revenue.

Gold Fields also emphasised its support for Ghana's policy of increasing local participation in the mining sector, saying its proposal aligns with national aspirations while preserving investor confidence and ensuring responsible mining.

The company said it had recently met the Apinto Divisional Council and would continue engaging traditional authorities, government, employees and host communities to ensure that the lease renewal process results in shared value for all stakeholders.

Gold Fields reiterated its commitment to maintaining Ghana as a competitive destination for mining investment while contributing to sustainable economic development and community growth.

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