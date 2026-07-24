Apinto chiefs demand equity stake in Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine as lease renewal talks continue

The Apinto Divisional Council has called on the government to make host communities equity partners in Gold Fields Ghana Limited’s Tarkwa Mine, arguing that the ongoing lease renewal process presents an opportunity to create a new model of shared ownership in Ghana’s mining sector.

The traditional council says communities that have hosted mining operations for decades must have a direct stake in the wealth generated from mineral resources extracted from their lands.

The call comes as government reviews Gold Fields’ application for a 20-year lease renewal for its Tarkwa operations, ahead of the expiry of the company’s five mining leases in April 2027.

The renewal process has sparked national discussions among policymakers, traditional authorities, industry stakeholders and policy think tanks over how Ghana can derive greater value from its mineral resources.

Addressing a press conference in Tarkwa on Friday, the Apinto Divisional Council said while it supports efforts to increase Ghanaian participation in mining, host communities should not be excluded from future ownership arrangements.

The Council announced that it has developed an “Apinto Shared Prosperity Proposal”, which it intends to submit to government as a framework for ensuring traditional authorities and local communities participate in the ownership, governance and benefits of mining operations on their lands.

According to the chiefs, decades of mining by multinational companies have contributed significantly to national revenue but have not translated into enough development for communities that experience the environmental and social impacts of extraction.

The Council said an inspection of the Tarkwa Mine area revealed that more than 4,000 hectares of land belonging to the Apinto Traditional Area had been degraded, affecting farming activities and livelihoods.

It added that many residents continue to face challenges including poor road networks, inadequate educational and health facilities, and high youth unemployment despite years of mining activity.

“A mine that generates wealth from the lands of Apinto must also create lasting prosperity and sustainable development for the people of Apinto,” the Council said.

The traditional leaders argued that Ghana’s mining framework must move beyond royalty payments and corporate social responsibility initiatives towards a system where host communities have a direct economic interest in mining operations.

The demand adds to an ongoing debate over the future of Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mine.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has previously urged government not to renew the company’s lease, arguing that Ghana should pursue greater local ownership of strategic mineral assets.

However, some host communities, including Huniso, have supported the renewal of Gold Fields’ lease, citing the company’s contributions to local development.

Gold Fields has said it submitted its lease renewal application in November 2025 and continues to engage government on the terms of a possible new agreement.

The company has described Tarkwa as one of its key operations and maintained that discussions with relevant authorities are ongoing.

The Apinto Divisional Council is urging government, Parliament, the Minerals Commission and other stakeholders to consider its proposal, saying Ghana has an opportunity to establish a mining model that balances investor confidence with the interests of resource-owning communities.

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