Gold Fields says Apinto Council position does not reflect longstanding partnership

Gold Fields Ghana has rejected recent claims by the Apinto Divisional Council over the renewal of its Tarkwa mining leases, insisting that the council’s position does not reflect the company’s longstanding relationship with traditional authorities and host communities.

In a statement issued on Monday, the mining company said it remained committed to responsible mining, partnership and shared value creation as it continues to pursue the renewal of its Tarkwa mining leases.

The statement comes amid growing public debate over the future of one of Ghana’s largest gold mines and calls by some stakeholders for greater local participation in the country’s mining sector.

Gold Fields said the position attributed to the Apinto Divisional Council was “not reflective of Gold Fields’ long-standing partnership with traditional authorities and host communities at Tarkwa, nor of the significant investment made in community development over many years and significant taxes and royalties paid to Government.”

The company said it has operated the Tarkwa mine for more than three decades while maintaining regular engagement with traditional authorities and community representatives through the Tarkwa Mine Community Consultative Committee, community forums and other governance structures.

According to Gold Fields, these platforms have provided opportunities to discuss issues relating to environmental management, mine rehabilitation, community investment, and the renewal of the Tarkwa mining leases.

The company also defended its economic contribution to Ghana, saying the Tarkwa mine continues to generate significant value for the country.

It stated that approximately 74 cents of every dollar generated by the mine remains in Ghana through taxes, royalties, government dividends, salaries, local procurement and community investments.

The statement said Gold Fields paid approximately GH¢5.8 billion to the Government of Ghana in corporate taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments in 2025.

It added that it spent about GH¢8.8 billion on local procurement across the country, including GH¢6.5 billion with suppliers from host communities.

The company highlighted its community investments through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, saying more than US$110 million has been invested in infrastructure, education, healthcare, water, sanitation, agriculture, enterprise development and environmental conservation.

It listed projects including the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang asphalt road, the Tarkwa and Abosso Sports Stadium, more than 52 schools, scholarships, an Artificial Intelligence SmartLab and healthcare and water facilities.

Gold Fields further said about 70% of employees at the Tarkwa mine come from host communities, while 99% of its workforce is Ghanaian.

The company also defended its environmental record, saying it has invested about US$46 million in mine rehabilitation since 2016 and planted more than 818,000 trees since 1998.

According to the statement, the mine has maintained ISO 14001 Environmental Management certification for 23 years and International Cyanide Management Code certification for 18 years while complying with Ghana’s environmental regulations.

Gold Fields disclosed that it submitted its lease renewal application in November 2025 and a renewal proposal to government in July 2026.

It said the proposal was informed by priorities raised during engagements with traditional authorities and community representatives and is intended to deepen local participation, expand local procurement, strengthen skills development and create greater long-term socio-economic value.

The company stressed that it respects Ghana’s legal framework governing mining lease renewals and will continue engaging government, traditional authorities and other stakeholders through the appropriate channels.

It also argued that it remains best placed to manage the next phase of the Tarkwa mine because of its financial strength, technical expertise, operational experience and ability to secure long-term investment, extend the mine’s lifespan, protect jobs and support local businesses.

Gold Fields said it had recently met the Apinto Divisional Council and would continue engaging constructively on the issues raised, reaffirming its commitment to Ghana, Tarkwa and the communities that have hosted its operations for decades.

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