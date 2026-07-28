Gold Fields says 74% of Tarkwa Mine’s value stays in Ghana

Gold Fields Ghana says nearly three-quarters of the value generated by the Tarkwa mine remains in Ghana, as it defended its record amid growing public debate over the renewal of its mining leases.

In a statement on Monday, the company said recent media reports on the position of the Apinto Divisional Council did not reflect its long-standing relationship with traditional authorities and host communities.

It also pointed to its investments in community development and payments to the Government through taxes and royalties.

The company said it has operated the Tarkwa mine for more than three decades and has maintained regular engagement with traditional authorities and community representatives through structures including the Tarkwa Mine Community Consultative Committee, community forums and other governance platforms.

According to Gold Fields, these platforms have allowed issues relating to mining operations, environmental management, rehabilitation, community investment and the lease renewal process to be discussed.

Gold Fields said approximately 74 cents of every dollar generated by the Tarkwa mine remains in Ghana through taxes, royalties, Government dividends from its 10% free-carried equity, employee salaries and benefits, procurement from local businesses and investment in host communities.

It disclosed that in 2025 alone, it paid about GH¢5.8 billion to the Government in corporate taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments. It also spent about GH¢8.8 billion on local procurement across Ghana, including GH¢6.5 billion with suppliers in host communities.

The company said its community investment is delivered mainly through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, with projects selected by community representatives and traditional authorities. I

t said the Foundation has invested more than US$110 million in host communities, covering infrastructure, education, healthcare, water and sanitation, agriculture, enterprise development and environmental conservation.

These projects include the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang asphalt road, the Tarkwa and Abosso Sports Stadium, more than 52 schools, scholarships, an Artificial Intelligence SmartLab, skills development programmes and healthcare facilities.

Gold Fields also highlighted its local employment record, stating that about 70% of workers at the Tarkwa mine come from host communities while 99% of its workforce is Ghanaian.

On environmental management, the company said it has invested about US$46 million in rehabilitation since 2016, with annual spending averaging US$4.2 million.

It said more than 818,000 trees have been planted since 1998, while over 33,000 trees are currently being raised in its nursery.

It added that rehabilitation is carried out alongside mining activities and includes reforestation, biodiversity restoration and the creation of agricultural land for community use.

Gold Fields said it submitted its application to renew the Tarkwa mining leases in November 2025 and presented its lease renewal proposal to the Government in July 2026. It said it remains engaged in the process while awaiting feedback from the relevant authorities.

The company maintained that its proposal seeks to deepen local participation, expand local procurement, strengthen community benefits, support skills development and increase long-term socio-economic value creation.

It added that while it supports Ghana’s ambition to maximise benefits from its mineral resources, this should be pursued in a manner that protects jobs, sustains investor confidence, supports local businesses and ensures responsible mining continues to deliver long-term value for Ghana and its people.

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