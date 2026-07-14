Gold Fields named headline sponsors of Ghana Women’s Premier League

The Football Association is delighted to announce Gold Fields Ghana Limited as the new Headline Sponsor of the Ghana Women's Premier League.

The partnership represents a significant investment in the women's game and underscores the GFA's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Women's Premier League through strategic collaborations that enhance its competitiveness, visibility, and long-term sustainability.

Gold Fields assumes the role of headline sponsor following the conclusion of the successful partnership with Malta Guinness, providing renewed momentum for the continued progress of the league.

The Football Association extends its sincere appreciation to Gold Fields Ghana Limited for its confidence in the future of Ghana football and warmly welcomes the company to the Ghana football family.

Further details regarding the sponsorship package, the unveiling of the new Ghana Women's Premier League identity, and implementation plans will be communicated in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.