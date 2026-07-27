Gold Fields mounts robust defence of its Tarkwa lease renewal bid

Gold Fields Ghana has mounted a strong defence of its application to renew the Tarkwa mining lease, insisting it has been a responsible partner to Ghana for more than three decades and remains best placed to lead the mine’s next phase of development.

The statement comes amid growing public debate over the future of the Tarkwa mine following recent comments by the Apinto Divisional Council on the lease renewal process.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said the position attributed to the council “is not reflective of Gold Fields’ long-standing partnership with traditional authorities and host communities at Tarkwa, nor of the significant investment made in community development over many years and significant taxes and royalties paid to Government.”

Gold Fields said it has maintained regular engagement with traditional authorities and community representatives through established structures, including the Tarkwa Mine Community Consultative Committee, where issues relating to mining operations, environmental management, rehabilitation, community investment and lease renewal have been discussed.

The company argued that the Tarkwa Mine continues to make a major contribution to Ghana’s economy, stating that “approximately 74 cents of every dollar of value generated by the mine remains in Ghana” through taxes, royalties, dividends to government, salaries, local procurement and community investment.

It disclosed that in 2025 alone it paid about GH¢5.8 billion in corporate taxes, royalties, dividends and other statutory payments, while spending about GH¢8.8 billion on local procurement across Ghana, including GH¢6.5 billion with suppliers from host communities.

Gold Fields also highlighted its investments in community development through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, saying more than US$110 million has been invested in infrastructure, education, healthcare, water and sanitation, agriculture, enterprise development and environmental conservation.

According to the company, these projects include the 33-kilometre Tarkwa-Damang asphalt road, the Tarkwa and Abosso Sports Stadium, more than 52 schools, scholarships, an Artificial Intelligence SmartLab and several healthcare and water projects.

On employment, the company said approximately 70% of workers at the Tarkwa mine come from host communities, while 99% of its workforce is Ghanaian.

Gold Fields also defended its environmental record, saying it has invested about US$46 million in mine rehabilitation since 2016 and planted more than 818,000 trees since 1998.

It added that the Tarkwa mine has maintained ISO 14001 Environmental Management certification for 23 years and International Cyanide Management Code certification for 18 years.

The company revealed that it submitted its lease renewal application in November 2025 and presented a renewal proposal to government in July 2026.

It said the proposal was developed after consultations with stakeholders and is designed to deepen local participation, expand community benefits, strengthen local procurement and support skills development.

While awaiting government feedback, Gold Fields said it would continue to engage through the appropriate channels.

The company maintained that it supports Ghana’s ambition to increase local participation in the mining sector but argued that Tarkwa is “a significantly larger and more complex operation, requiring substantial capital investment, deep technical expertise and long-term operational capability to secure its future success.”

It added that continued Gold Fields operatorship would protect jobs, sustain livelihoods, strengthen Ghanaian suppliers and reinforce investor confidence while ensuring responsible mining continues to deliver long-term value to Ghana and its people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.