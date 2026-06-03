Huniso residents back Gold Fields lease renewal, urge government to include communities in negotiations

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Huniso, one of the host communities of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, have expressed support for the renewal of the company’s mining lease, arguing that its operations have contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of the area.
At a press conference, youth leaders and community members called on government to approach discussions surrounding the future of the mine with caution, particularly proposals advocating a full local takeover of operations.
According to them, while the idea of a wholly Ghanaian-owned mining operation may resonate with national aspirations, decisions regarding the future of the mine must be based on practical realities and industry requirements.
“We are here to state our support for Gold Fields Ghana Limited. While the idea of a fully Ghanaian-owned company appeals to our patriotic pride, we must speak with facts and not emotions,” one youth leader said.
The group argued that large-scale mining requires substantial capital investment, technical expertise, environmental management systems, liability coverage, and strong safety standards.
They contend that these factors have enabled Gold Fields to sustain operations while supporting development initiatives within host communities.
Residents cited improvements in road infrastructure, access to potable water, educational facilities, scholarship programmes, and healthcare access as some of the benefits associated with the company’s presence in the area.
One community member recalled the challenges residents faced before mining-related developments transformed the locality.
“When I was growing up, we had to walk several kilometres before getting access to transportation. In emergencies, people were carried on our backs to seek medical care. Today, we have roads, water, schools, and scholarships for our children,” the resident stated.
Some beneficiaries of the company’s educational support programmes also shared personal experiences, noting that scholarships provided by Gold Fields had enabled them to complete tertiary education.
However, the residents stressed that their support for the company should not be interpreted as unconditional.
They called on government to ensure that host communities, particularly young people, are actively involved in discussions surrounding any lease renewal agreement.
“We want our concerns and expectations to be properly documented. If the lease is renewed, host communities must be part of the process and not merely observers,” another youth leader stated.
A broader national debate
The position taken by the Huniso residents adds another dimension to the ongoing national conversation surrounding the future of Gold Fields’ lease and the broader issue of local participation in Ghana’s mining industry.
Advocates of greater local ownership argue that Ghana should derive more direct benefits and control from its mineral resources, while others caution that any transition must be carefully managed to safeguard jobs, investment, operational efficiency, and community development programmes.
As government considers the future of the lease, the views emerging from host communities such as Huniso are expected to feature prominently in the broader stakeholder engagement process.
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