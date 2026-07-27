IMCC Secretariat says forensic audit found Dennis Aboagye culpable in financial irregularities

The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC) Secretariat has rejected claims by its former Executive Secretary, Dennis Edward Aboagye, describing his recent comments as inaccurate and insisting that a forensic audit found him and the former Accountant responsible for financial irregularities.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 27, the Secretariat said the audit report, which has been submitted to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), identified Mr Aboagye and the Accountant as culpable for various financial breaches during their tenure.

Mr Aboagye, popularly known as Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has recently challenged aspects of the allegations against him, describing some claims as misleading and politically motivated.

However, the IMCC Secretariat said he was allowed to respond to the audit findings before the report was forwarded to EOCO.

The Secretariat said the forensic audit covered the operations of the IMCC Secretariat between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

According to the Secretariat, the findings showed that Mr Aboagye and the former Accountant were personally and jointly responsible for irregular transactions, including authorising or facilitating payments that did not comply with approved procedures.

The Secretariat further alleged that Mr Aboagye failed to disclose two bank accounts, one of which recorded transactions amounting to GH¢102,256,802.69 and was not captured in the official handing-over notes.

It said the audit also examined transactions involving entities including PNY Investment Limited, BMABA Enterprise and GAPTE.

The IMCC Secretariat also rejected claims by Mr Aboagye that he was being targeted because of political reasons or that he had been pressured to provide information against officials of the current government.

"For clarity, no such directive or instruction was issued. At no point was such alleged disclosure made," the Secretariat stated.

It also dismissed claims that the audit was motivated by the termination of his appointment, describing the assertion as unfounded.

The Secretariat said administrative and financial reviews are part of standard governance practices and are not intended to victimise former officials.

"No audit or review of its operations is intended to victimise any former official," it said.

The Secretariat disclosed that Mr Aboagye, through one of his lawyers and a mutual acquaintance, requested a meeting with the Executive Secretary in July 2025.

During the meeting, the Secretariat said Mr Aboagye appealed for some findings in the audit report to be reconsidered, including issues relating to the two undisclosed bank accounts.

The Executive Secretary, it said, declined the request.

Mr Aboagye was arrested by EOCO on July 12, 2026, after returning to Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport, following the execution of a Stop Order by the Ghana Immigration Service.

He was later granted bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom are required to justify their sureties.

EOCO has indicated that Mr Aboagye and former IMCC Accountant Gerald Appiah are being investigated over alleged offences including conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretence and money laundering.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme on July 21, Mr Aboagye disputed the GH¢55 million figure associated with the allegations.

He argued that investigators were questioning him over transactions involving about GH¢9 million, another GH¢5,000, and a procurement matter involving GH¢5.2 million.

He described the GH¢55 million figure as "propaganda" and suggested that some of the accusations were influenced by personal differences with his successor.

The IMCC Secretariat, however, maintained that its position is based on the findings of the forensic audit and not political considerations.

It also appealed to Mr Aboagye and relevant authorities to facilitate the return of official documents, including previous handing-over notes referenced during his media engagements but currently not in the Secretariat’s possession.

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