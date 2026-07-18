Dennis Aboagye arrest: No Ghanaian has right to determine when, where they should be arrested – Dzimega

A member of the national communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Dzimega Jnr., has argued that no Ghanaian has the authority to determine the circumstances under which they should be arrested.

He said law enforcement agencies must be allowed to carry out their duties when there are grounds for arrest, stressing that attempts to question the timing or location of arrests could undermine the work of state institutions.

Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Dzimega, a lawyer and engineer, said individuals suspected of wrongdoing cannot dictate the conditions under which they should be taken into custody.

“I believe that no Ghanaian has the right to determine when and where he or she should be arrested,” he stated.

His comments come amid discussions over the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the 2024 campaign team of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities involving about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

The arrest and subsequent bail conditions have sparked debate, with some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) criticising the manner in which Mr Aboagye was apprehended and treated.

However, Mr Dzimega maintained that accountability processes must be respected and law enforcement agencies must be permitted to execute their mandate.

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