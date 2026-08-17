MTTD to make Accra model city for safe riding – ACP Dr Samuel Sasu Mensah

National Director of Operations for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr Samuel Sasu Mensah has sent a strong message on safety, dignity, and support for cyclists indicating the departments readiness to make Accra a model city for safe riding.

Addressing partners, stakeholders, and cycling enthusiasts at the launch of the 2026 PRURide, ACP Dr Sasu Mensah emphasized that PRURide represents far more than convenience for cyclists. It also reflects a commitment to ensuring their safety and the respect they deserve on the road.

“PRURide is not just about convenience; it is also about dignity and safety. MTTD stands ready to partner with PRURide to make Accra a model city for safe commercial riding”, he said.

His remarks highlighted the growing partnership between Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and Ghana's traffic safety authorities. Through PRURide, the focus is not only on cycling but also on creating a safer and greener environment for cyclists on Accra's roads.

The launch brought together key partners, including the Ghana Cycling Federation, Ghana Olympic Committee, Ghana Police Service, and the University of Ghana Sports and Wellness Directorate. Their presence reflected the strong collaboration and shared commitment behind this year's PRURide initiative.

There will be a Fun Ride on the University of Ghana Campus on Saturday, August 22, 2026 starting from the Diaspora Halls at 7.00am.

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the Director General of the National Sports Authority, the CEO and employees of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, corporate bodies, cyclists, students, and members of the general public are all expected to attend the event.

The Elite Race for 2026 PRURide takes place on Sunday, September 6th, on the Borteyman Highway.



With the support of MTTD and a growing network of partners, PRURide 2026 is poised to be a significant moment for cycling, road safety, and the future of commercial riding in Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.