PRURide winners to receive GHS 15,000

Audio By Carbonatix
Top male and female cyclists from Africa and beyond will battle for the top prizes at the 7th edition of PRURide 2026 which takes place at Borteyman Highway on Sunday 6th September, 2026 at 12noon.
The winners of the male and female Elite cyclist will each receive GH¢15,000, making the top prize a major attraction ahead of this year’s highly anticipated cycling event.
The 2026 PRURide Elite Race, coming right after a successful 30km fun ride on UG campus will see the male category covering 112km and the female category covering 67.2km.
The cash prize structure rewards the top 10 finishers in both the male and female categories.
The first-place finishers (male and female) will each receive GH¢15,000, while second and third place will take home GH¢8,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively. Cyclists finishing between fourth and 10th position will also receive GH¢1,000 each.
The incentives extend beyond the overall top finishers.
The event will also recognise cyclists in several special categories, with GH¢1,000 allocated to each of the following: Oldest Male Rider (50 years and above), Oldest Female Rider (50 years and above), Youngest Male Rider (16–20 years), Youngest Female Rider (16–20 years), Person with Disability, Top three performing cycling clubs, GH¢1,000 each.
Importantly, all participants will receive medals, ensuring that riders who take part in the race will leave with recognition for their participation.
PRURide continues to bring together cyclists and cycling stakeholders as part of efforts to promote safe cycling and a green Ghana.
PRURide 2026 is brought to you by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Cycling Federation, Ministry of Sports & Recreation, University of Ghana Sports & Wellness Directorate, National Sports Authority, National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Police Motor Traffic & Transport Department, Ghana Olympic Committee, Ghana Tourism Authority, Decathlon Ghana, Life Healthcare Centre, Aldin Cycles and produced by RITE Sports Services. Media Partners: Joy 99.7 fm, CITI 97.3 fm, GTV Sports Plus, Adom TV, Ameyaw Debrah, and Nkonkonsah.com
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