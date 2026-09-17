Athletics | Boxing | National | Other Sports

Ghana names 13-athlete contingent for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  17 September 2026 8:15am
Dakar 2026
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced a 13-athlete contingent to represent the country at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

The competition is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, with athletes competing across eight sporting disciplines.

Ghana’s contingent will participate in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, judo, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

The athletes, aged between 13 and 17, secured qualification through their respective International Federations (IFs).

Athletes

Athletics - Mary Coffie (Women's 400m Hurdles), Stephen Oduro Jnr (Men's 400m Hurdles)

Badminton - Andy Amofa (Men's Singles)

Beach Volleyball - Justice Adusei Amoafo (Men's), Daniel Lartey (Men's)

Boxing - Robert Amartey Tagoe (Men's 70kg)

Judo - Bernice Mawena Akakpo (Women's -63kg)

Swimming - Kelvin Abdallah (Men's 50m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle), Mercedes Abdallah (Women's 100m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke), Tamba Akin Boamah (Men's 100m Breaststroke, 100m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 50m Backstroke), Jada Yankey (Women's 100m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle)

Table Tennis - Joanita Borteye (Women's Singles)

Taekwondo - Jessica Mensah (Women's +63kg)

Dakar 2026 will be a landmark edition of the Youth Olympic Games as it will be the first Olympic event to be held on African soil.

The Games will be staged across three host zones in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group