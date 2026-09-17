Ghana names 13-athlete contingent for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

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The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced a 13-athlete contingent to represent the country at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.
The competition is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, with athletes competing across eight sporting disciplines.
Ghana’s contingent will participate in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, judo, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.
The athletes, aged between 13 and 17, secured qualification through their respective International Federations (IFs).
Athletes
Athletics - Mary Coffie (Women's 400m Hurdles), Stephen Oduro Jnr (Men's 400m Hurdles)
Badminton - Andy Amofa (Men's Singles)
Beach Volleyball - Justice Adusei Amoafo (Men's), Daniel Lartey (Men's)
Boxing - Robert Amartey Tagoe (Men's 70kg)
Judo - Bernice Mawena Akakpo (Women's -63kg)
Swimming - Kelvin Abdallah (Men's 50m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle), Mercedes Abdallah (Women's 100m Backstroke, 100m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke), Tamba Akin Boamah (Men's 100m Breaststroke, 100m Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 50m Backstroke), Jada Yankey (Women's 100m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle)
Table Tennis - Joanita Borteye (Women's Singles)
Taekwondo - Jessica Mensah (Women's +63kg)
Dakar 2026 will be a landmark edition of the Youth Olympic Games as it will be the first Olympic event to be held on African soil.
The Games will be staged across three host zones in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.
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