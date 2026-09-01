PRURide 2026: Elite race set for September 6

Audio By Carbonatix
The countdown to the 7th edition of the finest urban cycling race in Ghana, PRURide 2026, is underway, with the Elite Race scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 6, 2026 at 12noon at Borteyman Highway (University Farm Road)
The Elite Race will bring competitive cyclists together for separate male and female races, with participants set to compete across challenging distances.
The male race will cover 112 kilometres while the female race will cover 67.2 kilometres.
The Elite Race is open to riders who hold a UCI licence or club membership. Eligible riders are required to register through their respective cycling clubs or through the Ghana Cycling Federation.
Beyond the competitive element, PRURide has continued to provide a platform for cyclists and cycling clubs to participate in organised road racing while contributing to the visibility and growth of cycling in Ghana.
PRURide 2026 is brought to you by Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Cycling Federation, Ministry of Sports & Recreation, University of Ghana Sports & Wellness Directorate, National Sports Authority, National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Police Motor Traffic & Transport Department, Ghana Olympic Committee, Ghana Tourism Authority, Decathlon Ghana, Life Healthcare Centre, Aldin Cycles and produced by RITE Sports Services.
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