Decades of silent diplomacy: Baba Issifu Kamara at 70

He is a silent and consequential player in security and the geopolitics of West Africa and beyond. He is a geopolitical bridge builder and a quiet broker of peace and security between and among major geopolitical actors!

His conviction that regional stability prerequisite for development has taken him far and near, playing important roles in Africa. Recently, ECOWAS renewed his term of office as ECOWAS Special Envoy on Counter-Terrorism.

Happy 70th Birthday to H.E. Ambassador Baba Issifu Kamara, an indefatigable leader, a master organizer, astute statesman, detribalised Ghanaian, father, kingmaker, dependable ally, a perfect gentleman, philanthropist, and a role model par excellence.

Today, we celebrate not just your age, but a life of service, leadership, wisdom and impact. We celebrate you, and we celebrate with you on this milestone.

May the years ahead bring you greater fulfilment, sound health, enduring grace, and even more opportunities for humanity to continue to benefit from your extraordinary pedigree of service with dignity. You have touched many souls.

70 years old is a milestone that honors a lifetime of your leadership, patriotism, and impactful service to the nation and the Globe as an Outstanding Statesman.

Today, we celebrate your seven decades of a life entirely dedicated to the progress, unity, and upliftment of West Africa and the World. Your visionary leadership has not only shaped our nation’s history but has also deeply touched and transformed many souls.

As you join the revered club of septuagenarians, we honour your unwavering integrity, your wisdom, and the enduring legacy you continue to build. A Ghana that is richer because of your service.

May your days ahead be filled with good health and joy! Reaching this milestone is a testament to Allah’s grace upon your life.

Beyond the policies and the political milestones, your greatest legacy is the countless lives you have touched along the way. Your kindness, mentorship, and love for the people have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

We pray that this new decade brings you abundant strength, happiness, and fulfillment.

Happy 70th Birthday to a phenomenal statesman who has spent his life building people and building nations. You have touched so many souls with your wisdom and leadership.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently appointed you, Ambassador Baba Kamara, as Head of Mission for its Election Observation Mission (EOM) to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau ahead of the country’s general elections scheduled for 23rd November 2025.

Ambassador Kamara, you have been recognized extensively for your diplomatic and security expertise, spanning more than four decades of public service to Ghana and West Africa.

A former National Security Advisor, you served in several high-level roles, including Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria (with concurrent accreditation to Cameroon, Chad, and São Tomé & Príncipe) and Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the ECOWAS Commission from 2009–2012.

You also diligently served as Senior Presidential Advisor before assuming the role of National Security Advisor between 2013 and 2017.

Ambassador Kamara, you are widely recognised as a respected statesman with deep insight into peace, security, democracy, and governance across West Africa. We are proud of you. Your experience in elections tells it all. Serving as Deputy Head of the ECOWAS Observation Mission for Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Elections, as well as participating in election monitoring exercises in Togo and Côte d’Ivoire.

At 70, Ambassador Kamara's position of Special Envoy for Counterterrorism for ECOWAS, a role to which he was appointed in July 2023 by the Authority of Heads of State and Government in recognition of his depth of experience in regional security and diplomacy, is commendable.

BABA KAMARA REFUSES TO LEAVE GUINEA

EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP

Ambassador Baba Kamara chose to stay in Guinea-Bissau—not Guinea—during the November 2025 political turmoil to ensure the safety of all 130+ ECOWAS election observers under his command.

Here are the key details of what happened:

The Situation: As the Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission for Guinea-Bissau’s November elections, Ambassador Kamara faced a sudden military takeover and political unrest in Bissau.

The Decision: While former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and other officials departed on special flights, Kamara declined early evacuation.

The Resolution: He insisted on remaining behind until a chartered ASKY Airlines flight was successfully arranged to safely evacuate every single member of the observation team home.

Welcome to the 7th floor. Africa salutes you, Sir. We are proud of you. Your name will be written in the sands of time on the Globe. Happy Birthday, ECOWAS CITIZEN BABA KAMARA.

From Maxwell Okamafo Addo, a young person who has drunk and benefited from your foundation and Fountain of Wisdom.Eid Milad Sa'eed - عيد ميلاد عيد ميلاد سعيد

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.