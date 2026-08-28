Edibeck Consult’s 128-member delegation visits Ghana Embassy in Brussels

Edibeck Consult’s Cultural Exchange Delegation engages Ghana Embassy in Brussels, Belgium

A 128-member delegation participating in Edibeck Consult’s 2026 Cultural Exchange and Educational Programme in Europe paid an educational and diplomatic visit to the Embassy of Ghana in Brussels, Belgium.

This visitation was part of activities aimed at exposing young Ghanaians to diplomacy, international relations, trade and Ghana’s engagement with the European Union.

Edibeck Consult, a Ghanaian consultancy firm involved in international student exchange, educational tourism and cultural immersion programmes, introduced Embassy engagements as an important component of its European Cultural Exchange Programme.

The initiative provides participating students with practical exposure to the work of Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad while strengthening their sense of national identity and responsibility as young ambassadors of Ghana.

The Embassy visit initiative was introduced during the 2025 edition of the programme, when the delegation was hosted by the Embassy of Ghana in The Hague, Netherlands. Following the success of that engagement, the initiative was continued in 2026 with a visit to Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Brussels.

Building Nationalism and Interest in Diplomacy

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Executive Officer of Edibeck Consult, Kwadwo Obiri Ampong, outlined four key objectives behind the inclusion of Embassy engagements in the cultural exchange programme.

He explained that visiting Ghana’s diplomatic missions while travelling abroad helps to instil a sense of nationalism and reminds young people that Ghana’s Embassies and Missions represent an important connection between the country and its citizens overseas.

The engagement was also designed to introduce students to the functions and responsibilities of Ghanaian diplomatic missions and help them appreciate the important role diplomacy plays in advancing Ghana’s interests internationally.

For students interested in pursuing careers in diplomacy, international relations, international trade and related fields, the visit provided an opportunity to interact directly with experienced diplomats and gain a better understanding of possible career pathways.

Mr. Ampong further encouraged the participants to see themselves as young ambassadors of Ghana and to think critically about how their education, talents and future careers could contribute to the country’s development.

Particular attention was drawn to economic relations between Ghana and Belgium, including opportunities for young people to understand international trade and contribute in the future towards improving Ghana’s position in global trade, especially in strategic sectors such as cocoa and other value-added Ghanaian products.

Ghana’s Strategic Presence in Brussels

The Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to Belgium, Dr. Innocent Badasu, took the delegation through the broad responsibilities of Ghana’s Mission in Brussels and highlighted the strategic importance of Ghana’s engagement with European institutions.

He explained the Mission’s role in promoting Ghana’s diplomatic, economic and development interests and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong partnerships with European Union institutions for mutual benefit.

With Brussels serving as the de facto capital of the European Union and hosting major EU institutions, Ghana’s diplomatic presence in Belgium provides an important platform for engagement on political, economic, trade and development matters.

The session therefore gave the young participants from Edibeck Consult a practical understanding of how diplomacy extends beyond political relations to include trade, investment, education, economic cooperation and national development.

Diplomats Share Their Experiences with Students

A major feature of the engagement was an interactive session with senior officials of the Embassy, who took turns to explain their respective responsibilities and the work undertaken by their departments.

Among the officials who engaged the students were Gabriel Owusu Ansah, Minister/Consul; Miftau Sulemana, Minister Counsellor/Diaspora and OACPS; Mohammed Sheriff Iddrisu, Minister Counsellor/European Union; and Mabel Attigah, Counsellor/Economic.

Their presentations exposed the participants to different dimensions of diplomatic work, including consular services, Ghana-European Union relations, economic diplomacy and the day-to-day responsibilities of Ghanaian diplomats serving abroad.

The students subsequently participated in an interactive question-and-answer session, raising questions on education, European Union affairs, economic issues, consular services and career opportunities.

The interaction provided a unique learning experience beyond the traditional classroom environment, allowing the participants to hear directly from professionals working at the centre of Ghana’s international relations.

Ambassador Encourages Students to Apply Their Knowledge

The Brussels programme was climaxed with a dinner organised for the delegation, creating another opportunity for the students and accompanying officials to interact with Ghana’s Ambassador to Belgium, His Excellency Ambassador Henry Tachie-Menson.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Tachie-Menson encouraged the students to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the cultural exchange programme.

He urged them not to regard the European experience merely as an opportunity for travel and sightseeing, but as a learning experience that should contribute to their personal development and ultimately to the development of Ghana.

The Ambassador encouraged the young participants to put into practice the knowledge, exposure and experiences acquired during the programme and to use them positively in their education, future careers and contribution to national development.

Beyond Tourism: Developing Globally Minded Ghanaian Youth

The Embassy engagement reflects Edibeck Consult’s broader approach to cultural exchange — combining tourism and cultural immersion with education, leadership development, international exposure and practical learning.

Through engagements with Ghanaian diplomatic missions and other institutions during its European programmes, participating students are exposed to issues relating to diplomacy, international trade, cultural understanding, education and global citizenship.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen the connection between Ghanaian youth and the country’s institutions abroad while encouraging participants to recognise that international exposure should ultimately translate into knowledge and skills that benefit Ghana.

For the young participants, the visit to the Ghana Embassy in Brussels offered more than an introduction to diplomatic work.

It provided an opportunity to appreciate Ghana’s place within the international community and understand the responsibilities that come with representing the country abroad.

As Edibeck Consult continues to expand its Cultural Exchange and Educational Programme, engagements with Ghana’s diplomatic missions are expected to remain an important part of the programme’s educational component, helping to nurture a generation of young Ghanaians who are culturally confident, globally informed and committed to contributing to national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.