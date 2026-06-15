Mahama receives ambassadors from Russia, Poland, Indonesia and five other countries

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with partner countries after receiving the credentials of seven newly accredited ambassadors at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The envoys, representing Russia, Malta, Poland, Indonesia, Panama, Armenia and Tanzania, formally presented their letters of credence to the President on Monday.

In his remarks, President Mahama reflected on Ghana’s longstanding relations with each of the countries and highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, agriculture, education, technology, science, investment and skills development.

The President noted that Ghana values its diplomatic partnerships and remains committed to fostering stronger bilateral ties that will advance economic growth and development.

He assured the ambassadors of his government's readiness to work closely with their respective countries to promote shared prosperity and strengthen people-to-people relations.

"I wish to formally welcome you to Ghana and to assure you of my government's friendship, cooperation and support as you formally begin your respective diplomatic missions in Ghana," he said.

President Mahama also underscored the role of diplomacy in addressing global challenges, expressing Ghana’s willingness to collaborate with the international community in promoting peace, stability and sustainable development.

"As a peace-loving member of the United Nations, Ghana is committed to the purposes and the principles of the Charter of the organisation and its objectives for international peace, prosperity, the dignity of all people and the commitment to a more just and equitable international order," he noted.

The presentation of credentials officially grants the envoys authority to represent their respective countries in Ghana and marks the beginning of a new phase of diplomatic engagement between Ghana and the seven nations.

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