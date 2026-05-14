Mahama tasks new envoys to drive Ghana’s economic diplomacy

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned two newly appointed ambassadors to serve in Japan and Ethiopia, urging them to actively promote Ghana’s economic interests while strengthening diplomatic relations with their respective host countries.
The newly sworn-in envoys, Humphrey Chatio Ajongbah and McArios Akanbeanab Akanbong, were charged to go beyond traditional diplomatic duties and focus on attracting opportunities that will benefit Ghana’s development agenda.
President Mahama said modern diplomacy now demands that ambassadors contribute directly to the country’s economic growth and international partnerships.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the President noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had introduced key performance indicators to guide the work of Ghana’s envoys abroad.
He explained that ambassadors are no longer expected to focus solely on protocol and representation, but must also work to advance Ghana’s economic and strategic interests internationally.
Touching on Ghana’s relationship with Japan, President Mahama highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries, noting that both nations will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations next year.
He referenced Japan’s continued support for Ghana through economic cooperation and volunteer programmes, while also mentioning ongoing collaboration on projects such as the proposed Volivo Bridge across the Southern Volta River.
The President also described Addis Ababa as the “capital of Africa” because it hosts the headquarters of the African Union.
He noted that Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Ethiopia would play a crucial role as the country prepares for an expected leadership position within the AU next year.
President Mahama expressed confidence in the abilities of the two diplomats and wished them success in representing Ghana abroad.
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