Abandoned vehicles face auction under new road safety rules – National Road Safety Authority

Audio By Carbonatix
The government will auction vehicles that are abandoned on roads and not promptly towed under new road traffic regulations, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has warned.
The new rules require vehicle owners to subscribe to a towing service or obtain an insurance policy that includes towing cover.
The Director of Registration, Inspection and Compliance at the NRSA, Kwame Koduah Attuahene, said motorists who fail to comply could have their vehicles compulsorily towed at their own cost.
“The law is that every vehicle owner will be required to subscribe to a towing service company or buy an insurance policy that has a towing service tied to it,” Mr Attuahene said.
He said the new regulations remove the grace period previously given to motorists after a breakdown.
“Once your vehicle breaks down, the law now requires that you immediately have it towed. In the old law, it gave you a 30-minute or one-hour grace period, but now the law is that as soon as you break down, you must have your vehicle towed,” he said.
Mr Attuahene was speaking at a national sensitisation programme on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).
Under the regulations, motorists whose vehicles become disabled must also place an advance warning triangle and notify their towing service provider.
The towing company is expected to notify the police or NRSA and arrange for the vehicle to be moved to a storage facility.
Vehicles taken to a storage facility will initially be kept for up to seven days, during which the owner is expected to reclaim the vehicle.
Failure to do so could trigger further steps towards a judicial auction.
Mr Attuahene said owners would be given seven days’ notice before the auction.
“After 21 days, you will be auctioned. You have seven days’ notice before the sale. And where the sale is unsuccessful, the state will confiscate the vehicle and possibly scrap it,” he said.
The NRSA says the measures are intended to prevent broken-down and crashed vehicles from remaining on roads and creating additional hazards for other road users.
“All of this is to ensure that we comply with the basic rule, which is that you must either subscribe or get a policy,” Mr Attuahene said.
Latest Stories
-
Como ease past Leipzig in dream Champions League debut
4 minutes
-
Gordon a better fit for Barca than Rashford – Deco
13 minutes
-
GOIL won’t give up ground as Star Oil battles for market share, says Edward Bawa
24 minutes
-
Kidnapped man begs family for help as captors threaten death over GH¢45,000 ransom
44 minutes
-
Fenerbahce boss stuns club by quitting after Roma draw
55 minutes
-
Spurs and Richarlison in dispute over contract
1 hour
-
Arsenal close to finalising new contract for Arteta
1 hour
-
Abandoned vehicles face auction under new road safety rules – National Road Safety Authority
1 hour
-
KNUST Management responds to UTAG, says statutes review still ongoing
2 hours
-
10 SOEs recorded net loss of GH¢8.8bn in 2024 – IMF
2 hours
-
EOCO questions former Deputy AG Joseph Kpemka over BOST dealings, grants him bail
2 hours
-
Alleged romance scam pastor’s case withdrawn from Circuit Court
2 hours
-
Oil, gas and borrowing costs surge as fears over Middle East escalate
2 hours
-
PRESEC’s ADO9 moment sparks social media frenzy after NSMQ victory
2 hours
-
Petra Odubayo sets September 11 for maiden album release
2 hours