NRSA boss defends planned closure of garages involved in illegal left-to-right steering conversions

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has defended the Authority’s decision to clamp down on garages that convert right-hand-drive vehicles to left-hand drive, describing the practice as “illegal” and a major road safety risk.

A Technical Working Committee established by the NRSA presented its final report in Accra on April 8, 2026, concluding that Toyota Voxy automobiles, many imported as right-hand-drive and converted to left-hand-drive, pose “an unacceptable risk” to passengers and other road users.

Committee Chairman Dr Godwin Kafui Ayetor noted that the model was originally designed for private family use, not for commercial transport, and that structural modifications, such as suspension changes and unsuitable tyres, exacerbate safety concerns.

Mr Amaliba insisted the conversions violate the law and compromise safety standards.

“It’s an illegality. The law doesn’t allow that in the first place,” he said. “We are going to close down those garages, and if people are still engaged in the practice, we will arrest them.”

He explained that the NRSA will formally notify relevant state agencies, including Customs, the Ghana Standards Authority, DVLA, and the Police MTTD, and will attach the committee’s report as part of enforcement efforts.

According to him, the Authority will also meet transport operators next week as part of a broader nationwide “crusade” to sanitise the vehicle conversion ecosystem.

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