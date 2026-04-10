NRSA stands firm on Toyota Voxy ban despite transport operators’ opposition

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has defended the decision to restrict the use of Toyota Voxy vehicles for long-distance commercial transport, insisting that public safety outweighs industry concerns.

The directive follows recommendations by a technical committee, which raised alarms over the safety of the vehicles when used for commercial intercity operations.

The committee concluded that the vehicles, often imported and modified for passenger transport, pose significant risks to commuters and other road users.

However, the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana has pushed back against the move, arguing in a statement dated April 8, 2026, that prohibiting the vehicles outright does not address the broader challenges affecting road safety in the country.

The group has called for a more comprehensive and balanced approach.

Responding to the concerns, Amaliba stressed that the Authority remains committed to enforcing regulations designed to reduce accidents and save lives, regardless of opposition.

He disclosed plans to engage key stakeholders, including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, the Ghana Standards Authority, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Customs officials, to address the issue holistically and examine how such vehicles enter and are approved for use in the country.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, April 9, Amaliba stated that the NRSA would not compromise its mandate, noting that resistance to regulation often undermines efforts to improve safety standards.

He maintained that the Authority would continue to enforce its directives and pursue further consultations aimed at strengthening compliance and protecting lives on Ghana’s roads.

“We are going to embark on stakeholder engagement. We’ll meet with the Customs to find out why they allow those cars to come in — they have to ban them. We are going to also meet with DVLA, the Ghana Standards Authority, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and vehicle operators. From there, we’ll move to the next stage,” he said.

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