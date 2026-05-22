Dr Emma Oliveira appointed Ghana Country Chair for Healthcare, Wellness, Insurance & Risk wing of Global G100 platform

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Emma Oliveira, Charter President of the Pilot International Club of Accra, Ghana, healthcare leader, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, has been officially appointed as Ghana Country Chair for the Healthcare, Wellness, Insurance & Risk Wing of the prestigious global leadership platform, G100.
The appointment was announced by the G100 Secretariat under the leadership of Global Chair Farzanah Chowdhury. In this role, Dr Oliveira will lead national engagement efforts focused on advancing gender equity, strengthening healthcare and wellness advocacy, promoting leadership development, and fostering impactful collaborations across Ghana.
Widely recognised for her contributions to healthcare, entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, and community development, Dr Oliveira continues to build platforms and initiatives that connect leadership, social impact, and global collaboration. Her appointment reflects growing international recognition of her work and influence across multiple sectors.
G100 is an international platform uniting influential women leaders from around the world, including Nobel Laureates, former heads of state, entrepreneurs, policymakers, business executives, and advocates committed to driving meaningful change and advancing gender equity globally.
Each G100 Wing is led by a Global Chair who appoints 100 Country Chairs worldwide. Country Chairs are responsible for expanding national leadership networks by nominating Advisory Council members, State and City Chairs, Denim Club Partners, and sector leaders who will contribute to the platform’s global vision and impact.
Speaking on her appointment, Dr Oliveira expressed her commitment to building stronger collaborative networks across healthcare, wellness, leadership, and social impact sectors in Ghana and beyond.
“This appointment represents an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a global movement of visionary women leaders dedicated to shaping a more inclusive, empowered, and impactful future,” she stated.
The appointment forms part of G100’s vision to build one million women champions across 100 global wings through collaboration, leadership, advocacy, and collective action.
About G100
G100 is a global platform of distinguished women leaders working across sectors to advance leadership, gender equity, and transformative social impact worldwide. Operating under the auspices of the ALL Ladies League, G100 connects influential women and allies committed to shaping a more inclusive and collaborative future.
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