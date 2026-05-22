Ghanaian midfielder Linda Owusu Ansah set to join AFC Toronto

Northern Super League side AFC Toronto are set to sign Ghanaian midfielder Linda Owusu Ansah following the end of the 2025/26 Women's Premier League.

Owusu Ansah will join the club from Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and will put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Canadian side.

The attacking midfielder has been with the Techiman-based side over the last three seasons and was part of the squad that featured in Ampem Darkoa's first journey at the CAF Women's Champions League three years ago.

In the just-ended season, she was a key figure in the Nana Mma squad as Ampem Darkoa Ladies won their fifth league title, beating Hasaacas Ladies in the final.

She has also been instrumental for Ghana's Women's U20 National Team en route to qualifying for the 2026 U20 Women's World Cup to be staged in Poland. Owusu Ansah scored the equaliser against Uganda in Kampala, which sealed Ghana's place at the global tournament.

A move to the Super League side is a transfer in the right direction, with the forward-thinking midfielder hoping to develop her game to the next level.

At AFC Toronto, Owusu will also get the opportunity to play alongside Nigeria's Women's Africa Cup of Nations-winning forward, Esther Okoronkwo.

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