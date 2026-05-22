KN Foundation prison outreach: Amenfi Central MP moved by sight of ‘very young boys’ as football legends visit inmates

The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Joana Gyan Cudjoe fought back tears after encountering young inmates during a donation exercise led by the KN Foundation and its partners at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The event, organised by the KN Foundation, headed by former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi, in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), the Ghana Football Association and the Joana Gyan Cudjoe Foundation, brought together some of Ghana’s biggest football legends and entertainers for a day of support and inspiration.

Kwame Ayew led Ghana legends to a friendly match against Nsawam inmates

Former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew Pele led a delegation that included Anthony Baffoe, Yussif Chibsah, Augustine Ahinful, David Accam, Emmanuel Armah Senegal, Mohammed Gargo, Aminu Dramani, Abdul Majeed Waris, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Ablade Kumah.

Also present were Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, Dreams FC president Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, Ghana League Clubs Association chairman John Ansah, veteran coach Abdul Karim Zito and New Edubiase owner Abdul Salam Yakubu.

GFA President Kurt Okraku graced the event and shook hands with Abedi Ayew

But beyond the celebrity presence, the emotional centre of the event came when Joana Gyan Cudjoe addressed inmates after interacting with them.

"If you've noticed that I have tears, it's because I never knew we had very young boys here,” she said emotionally.

“This is my first time in prison, and this is the first time I have seen something like this.”

The MP admitted the experience had deeply affected her, particularly after seeing inmates she believed still had a future beyond prison walls.

Joana Gyan Cudjoe is the MP for Amenfi Central

“If I had the resources, what touched me most was to be in a position to assist some of the inmates here with lawyers to assist them,” she added.

The outreach programme featured a football match between Black Stars legends and inmates, musical performances, health screening, and National Health Insurance Scheme registration and renewal exercises.

Musicians including D Cryme, Stay Jay, Pataapa and the Praye music group entertained inmates and officials in an atmosphere that mixed joy with reflection.

Musicians turned up at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison

Organisers also donated food items and sports equipment to the prison facility, including bags of rice, cartons of bottled water, footballs, jerseys, bibs, tracksuits and hoses. Each of the prison’s eight blocks received footballs and jerseys, while the prison’s main football team also benefited from additional equipment.

For many inmates, the highlight of the day was the opportunity to share a football pitch with former Black Stars stars they had only watched from afar.

And for Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the moment carried a message far deeper than football.

“I believe God has ordained that we should all be here today. We are to encourage you and let you understand that this is not your home,” she told the inmates.

“God knows why you are all here, and I am sure that the joy of playing football with the former Black Stars, after today, God will send a different joy your way.”

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