Cocoa farmers in Amenfi Central rally against galamsey ahead of new season

Cocoa farmers in the Amenfi Central District of the Western North Region have been urged to join the fight against illegal mining as concerns grow over the damage galamsey is causing to farms, rivers and rural livelihoods.

The call was made during a farmers’ dialogue organised by the Ghana Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Association Limited with support from ECOCare Ghana.

The engagement sought to promote farmer-led action and stronger media partnerships to combat illegal mining in the district and across the region.

Held under the theme, “Empowering Cocoa Farmers and Media to Kick Against Illegal Mining,” the programme featured community sensitisation forums, radio discussions and media capacity-building workshops.

National President of the association, Issifu Issaka, said the dialogue was aimed at educating farmers on the environmental and social impact of illegal mining while encouraging peaceful prevention strategies in the Western and Western North regions.

He said illegal mining continues to threaten cocoa-growing communities through river pollution, destruction of cocoa farms, deforestation and abandoned pits that pose serious safety risks.

He called on farmer leaders to strengthen joint monitoring efforts, support land reclamation and back government-led rehabilitation initiatives.

Amenfi Central District Union Secretary, Nicholas Kwabena Gbadago, commended the organisers for the intervention.

He said the engagement would help dissuade farmers who may be considering selling their lands to illegal miners.

Ahead of the new cocoa season, the Voice of The African Farmer Platform also visited the Amenfi Central Cocoa District to engage farmers and assess conditions on the ground.

The platform said it would continue to highlight the challenges confronting farmers and engage the relevant authorities to address them.

Founder, Nana Yaw Reuben Jnr, said the visit was intended to understand how farmers were coping and to assess the impact of policies announced for the sector.

Farmers in the district are also calling on government to expand cocoa scholarship schemes and improve road infrastructure to help sustain the cocoa value chain in Amenfi Central and across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.