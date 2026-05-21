Cocoa farmers in Ahondwo area appeal for clinic, support services

Cocoa farmers in the Ahondwo operational area in the Oti Region have appealed to the government and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to establish a cocoa clinic and provide essential support services to improve their welfare and sustain cocoa production in the area.

The appeal was made during the farmers’ first operational meeting held at Ahondwo, a cocoa-growing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The farmers said that despite their contribution to Ghana’s cocoa sector, they continue to face several challenges that negatively affect productivity and livelihoods.

They mentioned limited access to quality healthcare, inadequate agrochemical supplies, lack of scholarship opportunities for their children, and insufficient logistics support as key concerns.

Speaking in an interview with the Chairman of the Ahondwo Cocoa Operational Area, John Paul Anewaba, questioned why cocoa-related health facilities are concentrated in major cities while farmers in remote cocoa-growing communities struggle to access basic healthcare.

“It is of no use for the government to establish a cocoa clinic in Accra while the growers of cocoa continue to suffer,” he added.

Mr Anewaba explained that the absence of nearby healthcare facilities exposes farmers to avoidable health risks, especially during peak farming seasons.

He noted that snake bites and other medical emergencies are common in farming communities, while women working on farms also face health complications without timely medical attention.

He therefore called on the COCOBOD and the government to prioritise cocoa-producing communities such as Ahondwo, Kpeve, Chaiso, Kakraka, Dufrunkpa, and surrounding areas in the establishment of cocoa clinics and related support services.

The farmers also raised concerns about poor communication networks within the operational area. According to them, weak mobile connectivity affects their ability to contact extension officers, access emergency services, and receive important farming information.

Mr Anewaba appealed for improved network coverage along Ahondwo, Kpeve, Kakraka, Dufrunkpa, and Chaiso to enhance communication and support agricultural activities in the area.

Adding his voice to the appeal, Chief of Dufrunkpa Nana Nkpedzi stressed the need for government investment in cocoa-growing communities within the Oti Region.

He noted that the region continues to produce quality cocoa, especially at a time when illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, are affecting cocoa production in some traditional growing areas.

Nana Nkpedzi urged the government to recognise the contribution of cocoa farmers in the Oti Region to the national economy by providing targeted investments and improved support systems.

Other farmers also appealed for increased access to farm inputs, financial assistance, and extension services to improve productivity and sustainability in the cocoa sector.

They expressed the hope that the COCOBOD and relevant authorities would respond to their concerns, emphasising that improved healthcare, logistics, and communication infrastructure are essential to motivating cocoa farmers and safeguarding Ghana’s cocoa industry.

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