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Cocoa farmers’ average 61% share of world price inadequate — Policy consultant

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  26 April 2026 4:17pm
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Lawyer and policy consultant Nick Opoku has raised concerns over the fairness of cocoa revenue distribution to farmers, describing their current share as inadequate despite the sector’s significant contribution to national development.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Law on Sunday, Mr Opoku argued that although the state has a legitimate interest in cocoa revenue for public development, the compensation paid to farmers under the existing framework raises constitutional and fairness concerns.

He referenced provisions under Article 21(b) of Ghana’s Constitution, which requires that compensation for compulsorily acquired property must be prompt, fair and adequate.

Citing data attributed to the International Cocoa Organisation, he noted that cocoa farmers have, over the past 15 years, received an average of about 61 per cent of the world cocoa price.

He added that in the 2007/2008 season, farmers reportedly received as low as 37 per cent, while the highest share recorded was 83 per cent in the 2016/2017 season.

"The farmer has consistently earned an average of 61%. That is not adequate, because if you are taking my private property, you should ensure that you pay me adequately," he said.

Mr Opoku also criticised delays in payments to farmers, arguing that in some instances, cocoa sold through agents of the Ghana Cocoa Board has not been paid for promptly.

He further questioned whether state-provided inputs and services to farmers can genuinely be considered “freebies”, suggesting that such support is ultimately factored into the overall cocoa pricing structure.

On the issue of national development, he acknowledged that cocoa proceeds have historically supported infrastructure projects such as roads and highways, but argued that the burden of funding development should not fall disproportionately on farmers.

“If it is the common good and we are all benefiting, why should the cocoa farmer be the only one bearing the burden?” he asked.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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