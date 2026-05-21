CBG deepens financial inclusion drive with expansion of agency banking network

Audio By Carbonatix
Consolidated Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services for underserved communities across the country through its newly introduced agency banking model, “Sika Agent”.
The initiative was officially unveiled at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, bringing together stakeholders from the financial sector, technology partners, agents and customers. Representatives from the Bank of Ghana and technology partner Modefin were also present.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana, Sheila Azuntaba, described the rollout as part of the bank’s broader transformation agenda focused on making banking services more accessible, secure and convenient for individuals and businesses nationwide.
According to her, the agency banking model will bring essential financial services closer to customers through accredited agents, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.
“This gathering is not just about introducing a service; it is about creating greater opportunities, empowering communities, and ensuring that banking services are available to more Ghanaians wherever they may be,” she said.
She added that the initiative reflects CBG’s commitment to innovation and aligns with the bank’s ambition to become the preferred Ghanaian bank by delivering simple, secure and differentiated customer experiences.
Sheila Azuntaba also acknowledged the contributions of the Bank of Ghana, Modefin, agents, customers and other stakeholders in supporting the initiative.
The Agency Banking service is expected to improve access to financial services, reduce transactional barriers and strengthen grassroots economic participation.
Managing Director of CBG, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, disclosed that the bank has already onboarded 168 agents as part of the programme’s rollout.
“I am pleased to announce that CBG has already onboarded 168 agents. We hope to onboard about 1,000 by the end of the year and, by 2028, we expect to have onboarded 8,000 agents,” she said.
Dr Kwetey encouraged customers to take advantage of the service, stressing that the initiative would help transform banking accessibility in Ghana, particularly for underserved communities.
Latest Stories
-
This week on The Career Trail
2 minutes
-
My book was born out of university research – Mary Anane Awuku
3 minutes
-
“I stepped back from politics for my husband to continue the journey” – Sammi Awuku’s wife
7 minutes
-
Ghana will receive final IMF cash of US$318 million immediately after July board approval – Mission Chief
12 minutes
-
Arthur Legacy, CAA Base partner to educate players on transfers, branding
18 minutes
-
Midie: Children wade through mud daily to go to school
19 minutes
-
GN Savings and Loans case is not over – Banking consultant
32 minutes
-
Oh Why, Honourable Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin?
49 minutes
-
MoGCSP inaugurates, swears in Technical Working Group for new National Plan of Action on elimination of human trafficking
57 minutes
-
Charges dismissed against official at school where six-year-old shot teacher
58 minutes
-
India has a new political superstar – a cockroach
58 minutes
-
Mary Anane Awuku rejects caning, advocates counselling and parental involvement
1 hour
-
Many people don’t like sharing their success tips – Mary Anane Awuku
1 hour
-
Resurrection of GN Savings and Loans will be tough – Joe Jackson
1 hour
-
SanlamAllianz in Ghana sponsors four Ghanaian athletes for 2026 Cape Town Marathon
1 hour