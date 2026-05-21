CBG deepens financial inclusion drive with expansion of agency banking network

Consolidated Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening financial inclusion by expanding access to banking services for underserved communities across the country through its newly introduced agency banking model, “Sika Agent”.

The initiative was officially unveiled at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, bringing together stakeholders from the financial sector, technology partners, agents and customers. Representatives from the Bank of Ghana and technology partner Modefin were also present.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana, Sheila Azuntaba, described the rollout as part of the bank’s broader transformation agenda focused on making banking services more accessible, secure and convenient for individuals and businesses nationwide.

According to her, the agency banking model will bring essential financial services closer to customers through accredited agents, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

“This gathering is not just about introducing a service; it is about creating greater opportunities, empowering communities, and ensuring that banking services are available to more Ghanaians wherever they may be,” she said.

She added that the initiative reflects CBG’s commitment to innovation and aligns with the bank’s ambition to become the preferred Ghanaian bank by delivering simple, secure and differentiated customer experiences.

Sheila Azuntaba also acknowledged the contributions of the Bank of Ghana, Modefin, agents, customers and other stakeholders in supporting the initiative.

The Agency Banking service is expected to improve access to financial services, reduce transactional barriers and strengthen grassroots economic participation.

Managing Director of CBG, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, disclosed that the bank has already onboarded 168 agents as part of the programme’s rollout.

“I am pleased to announce that CBG has already onboarded 168 agents. We hope to onboard about 1,000 by the end of the year and, by 2028, we expect to have onboarded 8,000 agents,” she said.

Dr Kwetey encouraged customers to take advantage of the service, stressing that the initiative would help transform banking accessibility in Ghana, particularly for underserved communities.

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