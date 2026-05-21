Oh Why, Honourable Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin?

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

There is an old wisdom that not every smiling face carries a disciplined spirit. Some men speak with charm, intelligence, and confidence, winning admiration wherever they go, yet true character is revealed not in eloquence, but in restraint, humility, and the wisdom to exercise power responsibly even in moments of disagreement.

In many democracies, citizens occasionally witness individuals behaving as though they stand above the law, shielded by political influence and public office. Such conduct weakens confidence in the constitutional order and creates the dangerous impression that accountability is reserved only for ordinary citizens. The law was never designed to serve the powerful selectively; it exists to regulate all persons equally, irrespective of status, title, or political colour.

Personally, meeting Alexander Afenyo-Markin leaves one with the impression of a warm and approachable individual. He relates well, speaks eloquently, and carries himself with the confidence expected of a lawyer and legislator. Yet, recent public conduct raises troubling questions about what is gradually becoming of a man once admired for his intellect and composure. It is one thing to possess charisma; it is another to exercise wisdom responsibly.

A recurring pattern has unfortunately emerged. Controversial statements are made with dramatic certainty, only for apologies to follow when facts expose the weakness of the claims.

A classic example remains the sand-winning allegations in Keta, where loud accusations collapsed under scrutiny after Joy FM reportedly disproved the claims. The apology eventually came, but apologies after misinformation often resemble legal fire extinguishers arriving after the building has already burned.

However, the recent attack on a judge crosses an even more dangerous constitutional line. For a lawyer to publicly insult or scandalise the judiciary is not merely reckless speech; it borders on professional misconduct. Lawyers are officers of the court and are expected to preserve public confidence in judicial institutions. Such unfortunate utterances from someone trained in law diminish not only his reputation, but also the dignity of the profession itself.

Every competent lawyer understands the lawful remedies available when dissatisfied with a judicial decision. The Constitution provides avenues for appeal, review, and legal challenge. One cannot scandalise a court simply because a ruling is unfavourable. Courts are not football referees to be insulted whenever one loses a match. When lawyers replace legal procedure with public intimidation, they disgrace both advocacy and democratic governance.

Freedom of speech, contrary to political mythology, is not limitless. Constitutional democracies recognise that rights come with corresponding responsibilities. Defamation laws exist. Contempt principles exist. Professional ethical standards exist. One cannot recklessly attack institutions and then hide behind freedom of expression as though the Constitution issued a licence for indiscipline.

Equally disturbing are those who exploit political affiliation as protective armour while spreading misinformation or scandalising others. Political parties are not sanctuaries for irresponsibility, and partisan loyalty cannot override the rule of law. The attempt to weaponise free speech for propaganda while undermining public institutions represents a direct assault on democratic accountability.

If Afenyo-Markin refuses to apologise and retract these unfortunate remarks, he risks gradually eroding the respect many once held for him. Reputation, like constitutional authority, is not destroyed overnight; it declines slowly through repeated acts of recklessness. A statesman protects institutions even in disagreement. A lawyer defends the dignity of the courts even when dissatisfied. Anything less is not courage, it is constitutional vandalism disguised as political bravado.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.