Bawumia’s concern over alleged abuse of state power is not sincere – Solomon Owusu

Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has questioned the sincerity of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over issues raised concerning an alleged abuse of state power and threats to democracy.

Mr Owusu argues that Dr Bawumia failed to act while serving in government and has no justification to question the same issues under the current government.

Speaking on The AM Show on May 14, Mr Owusu said Dr Bawumia cannot distance himself from issues surrounding officers' conduct and democratic governance after serving as Chairman of the Police Council for eight years.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s recent comments on alleged abuse of state power and threats to democracy lack credibility, considering the role he played in supervising the country’s security architecture during his time in office.

Dr Bawumia had accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of undermining free speech and threatening democratic rights, prompting a response from Mr Owusu.

“The only constitutionally recognised role of the Vice President is chairing the Police Council. The same police institution being accused of harassing political actors today operated under his supervision,” he stated.

According to him, the Police Council is mandated to provide policy direction and reforms to the Ghana Police Service, yet Dr. Bawumia failed to implement the changes needed to improve the institution during his tenure.

“You were chairman of the Police Council and did nothing to reform the institution. Today, you are complaining about the same police officers you supervised,” he stressed.

Mr Owusu further criticised Dr Bawumia for what he described as inconsistency in both governance and public commentary, insisting that Ghanaians must assess his record critically.

“How can someone who failed to reform an institution now turn around to complain about that same institution? That is why Ghanaians must question his credibility on democracy and governance,” he added.

He also referenced Dr Bawumia’s past comments on the economy, saying the former Vice President changed his position on economic fundamentals after assuming office.

Mr Owusu maintained that Dr. Bawumia’s recent warnings about abuse of state power and threats to democracy lack credibility because he remained silent on similar concerns while in office.

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