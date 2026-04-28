Photos: Mahama visits Nsawam Prison, donates supplies, pledges support for inmates

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama joined the Men’s Ministry of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church on Saturday for a fellowship visit to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, where they spent time worshipping with inmates and encouraging them.
As part of their outreach, the ministry donated a large consignment of food and essential supplies, including 250 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize, 50 bags of gari, 50 bags of sugar, 30 gallons of cooking oil, along with cartons of tomato paste, spaghetti, and sardines to support the welfare of those incarcerated.
The visit featured moments of praise, worship, and spiritual ministration led by the Men’s Ministry.
Addressing the gathering, President Mahama emphasised the need for compassion and care toward prisoners. He also announced plans to support improvements in prison sports facilities and revealed that the Lordina Foundation would assist in addressing the health needs of inmates.
The delegation further toured ongoing development projects at the facility, including a 5,000-layer poultry farm and an 800-capacity remand block, initiatives designed to ease overcrowding and improve living conditions within the prison.
Below are some photos:
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