TRiBE Culture Fest to show 2026 FIFA World Cup at all 16 Regions of Ghana

Ghanaians across all 16 regions will have the opportunity to experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup together through a nationwide viewing centre activation.

This is powered by TRiBE Culture Fest in partnership with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The initiative will create accessible, immersive and memorable spaces for fans to watch every match of the world’s biggest sporting event while combining football with culture, tourism, entertainment and community engagement.

Built around TRiBE Culture Fest’s ambitious “16 by 16” concept, the project seeks to transform the World Cup into a shared national experience, with dedicated viewing centres serving as regional gathering points across the country.

For generations, the FIFA World Cup has united billions of people across borders, languages and cultures. Yet for many fans, the experience has often remained confined to living rooms, small viewing centres or individual screens. This initiative seeks to change that.

Across Ghana, designated viewing centres will become hubs where football lovers can experience the energy, emotion and excitement of every match in environments designed to feel global while remaining authentically Ghanaian.

Fan parks featuring giant screens, local food experiences, live entertainment and cultural exhibitions are expected to bring communities together while helping to stimulate local economies, promote tourism and create lasting memories.

“This is not just about selecting venues,” said Nana Boateng Gyimah, CEO of TRiBE Culture Fest. “It is about understanding the heartbeat of each community and designing experiences that resonate deeply with the people. Whether in Accra, Kumasi, Toronto or Philadelphia, we are committed to creating spaces where Ghanaians and the diaspora can connect, celebrate and feel part of the World Cup journey.”

Recognised as an international sports, culture and tourism platform, TRiBE Culture Fest has continued to push the boundaries of how major global moments can be localised into meaningful experiences that create lasting impact. Its approach to the 2026 FIFA World Cup reflects that ambition, with extensive on-the-ground reconnaissance conducted across all 16 regions to assess venues, understand communities and design activations that meet world-class standards.

Beyond match screenings, each viewing centre will host football clinics for young people, live music concerts, cultural performances, tourism exhibitions and food experiences that celebrate the identity of its host region.

Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Central, Eastern, Volta, Oti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper East, Upper West and Western North regions will all be part of the activation.

The initiative is expected to create opportunities for local businesses, creatives, food vendors, hospitality operators and event service providers, while increasing movement across regions and showcasing the richness and diversity of Ghana’s culture.

The Ghana Tourism Authority, which has officially partnered with TRiBE Culture Fest on the project, says the activation aligns with its strategy of positioning tourism as a driver of social cohesion and economic opportunity.

“As much as Ghanaians are passionate about football, not everyone can travel to the World Cup. This project is dedicated to those who cannot make it, so they feel part of the celebrations,” a GTA representative said at the launch.

The initiative also presents a new model for destination storytelling by using football as a platform to promote communities, encourage domestic tourism and strengthen Ghana’s position as a leading cultural destination in Africa.

The vision extends beyond Ghana’s borders through the companion “Ghana Funfest” initiative, which will establish sister fan zones in Philadelphia, Providence, Newark and Toronto. The centres will mirror cultural programming taking place in Ghana in real time, helping to keep the Ghanaian diaspora connected to the tournament.

A dedicated TRiBE Culture Office at the Accra Sports Stadium will also provide World Cup information, ticketing support, visa guidance and travel coordination for fans travelling to North America.

As the world turns its attention to the FIFA World Cup, TRiBE Culture Fest says Ghana is positioning itself to experience the tournament collectively through a nationwide celebration that brings together football, culture and community.

One nation. Sixteen regions. One unforgettable World Cup experience.

Because this time, Ghana will not only watch football.

Ghana will live it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.