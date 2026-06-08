Belarus and Ghana establish Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Committee

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Belarus and Ghana have signed an agreement establishing a Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation, marking a significant step towards strengthening economic relations between the two countries.
The agreement was signed during official talks in Minsk in the presence of President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President John Dramani Mahama, according to the Belarusian state news agency BelTA.
The newly established committee will serve as a platform for coordinating initiatives aimed at expanding trade, promoting investment and deepening economic cooperation between Belarus and Ghana.
Speaking during the bilateral discussions, President Lukashenko called for the committee's inaugural meeting to be convened as soon as possible to facilitate the implementation of agreements reached during President Mahama's visit.
"I propose holding the first meeting of the committee without delay in order to implement all the agreements reached during your visit. We must have a concrete joint action plan for the development of trade between our countries," President Lukashenko said.
He emphasised the need for a practical and results-oriented roadmap to guide future economic engagement between the two nations.
In addition to the trade cooperation agreement, Belarus and Ghana signed an intergovernmental accord granting visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports.
The two countries also concluded a memorandum of cooperation in the agricultural sector, aimed at enhancing collaboration in farming, agribusiness and related areas.
Furthermore, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen business-to-business relations and facilitate greater commercial engagement between enterprises in both countries.
The agreements form part of broader efforts by Belarus and Ghana to deepen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for trade, investment and economic development.
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