Metro Mass clarifies 100 new buses are for intercity operations, not Accra routes

On Friday, May 22, 2026, the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, inaugurated 100 newly acquired 29-seater Isuzu buses for Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) as part of the government’s broader plan to strengthen public transport services and improve mobility across the country.

Since then, some commuters have been questioning why they are not seeing the buses offer intra-city services in Accra, especially given that some commuters are still experiencing difficulties with transportation during peak periods.

Following this, the Metro Mass Transit Limited has clarified that the 100 new buses are primarily intended for intercity services across Ghana and not specifically acquired to address transportation challenges in Accra

The buses did not come as intra-city operations for Accra; they are meant for inter-city services across the country, a primary function of the MMTL, the clarification indicated.

Explaining the Head of Corporate Communications at Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL), Mohammed Mubarak Watara, said the acquisition of the buses forms part of a broader effort to revitalise and reposition the state-owned transport company.

According to him, the procurement was undertaken as part of a strategic initiative supported by both the Presidency and the Ministry of Transport to improve Metro Mass operations and expand its capacity to serve passengers across the country.

“The buses didn’t come because of intra-city operations. It was an arrangement made by the current executives as a way of resetting Metro Mass through the directive and support of the Presidency and the Ministry of Transport. When Metro Mass started operating, it was all solely on intercity, not intracity.

“People often mistake the operations of Aayalolo for Metro Mass. Ayalolo basically deals with intracity.”

The Corporate Communications head's clarification comes in response to growing public discussions about persistent commuting difficulties in Accra, particularly during peak hours when many passengers struggle to secure transportation to and from work, school, and other destinations.

Commuters in several parts of Accra have also complained about long waiting times at bus stops, overcrowding, and rising transportation costs, prompting questions about whether the newly commissioned fleet would significantly ease pressure on the city’s transport system.

However, Metro Mass Transit says expectations that the buses would exclusively address transportation problems in Accra are misplaced, noting that the vehicles are intended to strengthen public transport services across multiple cities and municipalities nationwide.

The acquisition forms part of a larger programme to procure 300 buses aimed at boosting the operational capacity of the Metro Mass Transit system and enhancing the efficiency of transport services nationwide

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