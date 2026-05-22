Tolon NDC youth petition Asiedu Nketia over killing of party supporter ‘Alhaji’ Haruna Saibu

Audio By Carbonatix
Youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region have petitioned the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to intervene in investigations into the killing of party supporter Haruna Saibu, popularly known as “Alhaji”, during the 2024 general elections.
The petition was presented during the NDC’s Thank You Tour in the constituency, where emotionally charged supporters called for justice over the death of their colleague.
The youth also used the occasion to apologise to the NDC Chairman over a recent disruption involving some supporters during the programme.
A representative of the group said the incident was not directed at Mr Asiedu Nketia personally, but was driven by grief, frustration and anger over the unresolved killing of Haruna Saibu.
“We want the Chairman to forgive us as his children,” the spokesperson said.
“What happened came out of the pain and frustration over the loss of our brother, Haruna Saibu.”
Receiving the petition, Mr Asiedu Nketia acknowledged the sacrifices made by supporters in Tolon during the 2024 elections and described the late Haruna as one of those whose commitment contributed to the NDC’s electoral victory.
“You did not only spend your money and energy during the elections; you also lost a dear brother,” he told the supporters.
“It is because of sacrifices made by people like Alhaji that the NDC is in power today.”
The NDC Chairman assured the youth that the party would continue to demand justice for all persons killed during the elections.
He, however, urged supporters not to allow anger and grief to divide or weaken the party in the constituency.
“I understand your pain, but do not allow it to destroy your party,” he cautioned.
Mr Asiedu Nketia further encouraged the youth to channel their frustrations into lawful demands for accountability rather than internal conflict.
He reiterated that electoral violence would only be reduced when perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.
Meanwhile, supporters in Tolon continue to call on security agencies to expedite investigations into Haruna Saibu’s death and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
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