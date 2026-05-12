Asiedu Nketia resumes nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ with Savannah and Northern regional engagements

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is set to continue his nationwide “Thank You Tour” with extensive engagements across the Savannah and Northern regions.

The tour forms part of the party leadership’s post-election outreach following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections and is expected to focus on grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and interactions with traditional authorities.

According to programmes released by his office, Mr Asiedu Nketia will undertake a two-day tour of the Savannah Region on May 14 and 15 before continuing to the Northern Region from May 17 to May 20, 2026.

Savannah Regional tour begins in Salaga

The Savannah Regional leg of the tour will begin on Thursday, May 14, with a visit to Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality.

Mr Asiedu Nketia is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Kpembewura at 9:30am before holding a town hall meeting at the Salaga Community Centre.

He will later travel to Kpalbe in the Dalun North area for another town hall engagement before proceeding to Buipe, where he is expected to meet the Buipewura and subsequently address residents and party supporters.

The first day’s activities will conclude in Daboya in the North Gonja District, where the NDC chairman will pay a courtesy call on the Wasipewura before holding a town hall meeting.

Damongo, Sawla and Bole engagements

On Friday, May 15, the NDC chairman will continue the tour in Damongo with a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.

The visit to the Yagbonwura is expected to be one of the major highlights of the Savannah Regional tour due to the significance of the Gonja Traditional Area in the region’s traditional governance structure.

Mr Asiedu Nketia will later address residents at a town hall meeting at the Damongo Community Centre before continuing to Sawla.

At Sawla, he is expected to meet the Sawlawura and later interact with party supporters and residents at another town hall meeting.

The Savannah tour will end in Bole, where the NDC chairman will pay a courtesy call on the Bolewura before addressing a final gathering at the Wuripe Lodge, popularly known as “Bole Dubai”.

Northern Region tour to cover several constituencies

Following the Savannah engagements, Mr Asiedu Nketia will proceed to the Northern Region for a four-day tour beginning Sunday, May 17.

The Northern Regional tour will commence with a courtesy call on the Yaa-Naa, overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, in Yendi.

He is also expected to engage party supporters and stakeholders in Tatale, Zabzugu and Yendi during the first day of activities.

On Monday, May 18, the NDC chairman will continue the tour through Kpandai, Wulensi, Bimbilla and Mion before returning to Yendi for the night.

The following day, Tuesday, May 19, he is expected to visit Saboba, Chereponi, Gushegu and Karaga as part of efforts to strengthen party structures and engage local communities.

The Northern Regional tour will conclude on Wednesday, May 20, with stops at Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu.

Focus on grassroots engagement

Party officials say the “Thank You Tour” is intended to enable the NDC leadership to reconnect with supporters, traditional authorities and local communities following the elections.

The engagements are also expected to provide residents with the opportunity to discuss governance issues, development concerns and party organisation with the national leadership.

Mr Asiedu Nketia has in recent months intensified regional tours and stakeholder consultations as part of broader efforts to consolidate support for the party and strengthen its grassroots presence across the country.

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