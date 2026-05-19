Asiedu Nketia enskinned as Kashentengwura in Bole

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been enskinned as Kashentengwura, meaning “Chief of Truth”, by the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area.
The ceremony took place at the Kutuge Feso Palace in Bole, where traditional leaders conferred the honour in recognition of what they described as his contribution to the party and support for President John Dramani Mahama.
Speaking on behalf of the Bolewura, Abdulai Kutuge Feso, the Mankumawura, Dramani Joshua, praised the NDC National Chairman for his continued commitment to the party’s leadership and political activities.
He noted that Mr Nketia’s efforts in supporting President Mahama’s political journey were appreciated, urging him to remain dedicated to the party and its leadership.
He further expressed confidence in his political future, suggesting that his current position could be a stepping stone to even higher responsibilities.
For his part, Mr. Asiedu Nketia expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Bole for the honour bestowed on him.
He thanked them for their support in what he described as the journey of elevating President Mahama from the grassroots to the presidency, and also appreciated the recognition through his enskinment as Kashentengwura.
He reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC and the leadership of the party.
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